HEPPNER — Ty Boor sang the praises of the Heppner scout team after last week’s win over Monroe in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The scout team will be called upon this week to help the Mustangs prepare for their quarterfinal game against Regis at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Les Payne Field.
“I tell the kids I can still remember who I was when I was a member of the scout team as a freshman,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I feel if you have kids who value their contribution, it makes a difference in what you do on Friday and Saturday. The smarter the scout team gets, the better the older kids are.”
The Mustangs (8-2) will have their hands full with the Rams, who are on a six-game win streak.
“They are really good at what they do and have good athletes,” Grant said. “I think they will present a good challenge. We had better be ready and make good plays. They are going to be throwing it. They can also run the ball and hurt you. We have to be ready.”
Heppner is no stranger to Regis. The Mustangs beat the Rams 43-8 in the first round of the playoffs last year, but Regis coach Alex King is hoping for a different outcome when the teams meet Saturday.
“They are always a tough, physical and fast team,” King said. “We realize that will happen again. They are a different team from last year, and so are we. Our boys are excited to avenge the loss they had last year.”
The fifth-ranked Rams are 9-1 overall and were second in the Tri-River Conference behind Colton. Regis escaped with a 14-2 win over Bandon in the first round.
Unlike most teams they have faced this year, the Mustangs will have to put on their track shoes to keep pace with the pass-happy Rams.
“We are about 90-95% passing,” King said. “Last week there was a lot of rain and mud and we had to run most of the time. Our defense came out and won the game for us.”
Grant said his team will be ready for whatever the Rams throw at them.
“Their understanding of what they do is concerning to us,” Grant said. “We certainly try to be as ready as we can. You have to make plays. Nine-man creates more space. You have to make sure you have the right matchups.”
Run or pass, the Mustangs’ defense has only allowed an average of 10.8 points per game.
“Their defense is good in a lot of areas,” King said. “We have to be on top of our game and make adjustments when we notice it. They have a heavy pass coverage and we haven’t seen a lot of that. We are used to making big plays.”
Offensively, the Mustangs have had success running the ball this season, and that isn’t going to stop. Caden George has been Heppner’s main threat this season with 931 yards, with Hayden McMahon and Cameron Proudfoot in the mix.
“Their offense is pretty tricky,” King said. “They run a lot of formations. Last year, that was a problem, seeing all the different things they throw at you. We are battle tested. We are ready for it.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.