HEPPNER — Jayden Wilson has soaked up every word of wisdom from coach Greg Grant the past four years, and has applied himself on and off the field to earn a shot at playing college football.
The hard work paid off for the Heppner High School quarterback, who signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, to play at Western Oregon University.
The WOU coaches first contacted Wilson at the end of the 2019 season, and their relationship has blossomed from that point.
“I went for a visit and I liked the campus a lot,” Wilson said. “The coaches were great. I can see making it my home for the next four years.”
Those are words Western Oregon coach Arne Ferguson likes to hear.
“Jayden is an impressive athlete that is very skilled at the quarterback position,” Ferguson wrote in an email. “Being a two-star recruit by 24/7 Sports, he has worked hard throughout his career to earn that ranking. He comes from a winning program in leading Heppner to the state title in 2019-20, and we’re excited to see what he can do for us here at WOU.”
Grant, the longtime Heppner coach, is excited to see his players get an opportunity at the next level.
“It will be cool to see where the journey takes him,” Grant said of Wilson. “They are lucky to have him. He does everything the right way — always has. More than anything, they are getting someone they never have to worry about. He’s never a guy to be late, never the guy at the party who is in trouble. He is someone you can count on.”
Wilson is one of four quarterbacks the Wolves signed, but he welcomes the challenge.
“I don’t mind the competition,” he said. “It keeps me from getting complacent. I have never been handed anything. I’m excited to get to grinding and show the coaches I deserve to play.”
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound versatile quarterback had a stack of college offers, including one from Valparaiso, a Division I school in Indiana, and others from Carroll College, Pacific University, Lewis and Clark, Linfield and Presentation College in South Dakota.
Wilson said a few things played into his choice to go to WOU.
“It’s close to home, but that’s not the biggest factor,” he said. “Though I don’t know how my dad would handle not being able to see me play. I really like their program, and my experience with (assistant coach) Tim Rude during the recruiting process was good. Their financial package was good. They were able to give me a bit of an athletic scholarship, and I can always earn more when it is available.”
Western Oregon also has classes and programs that Wilson needs for his intended major — exercise science.
“That is something I am passionate about,” he said. “I want to be a strength coach or physical therapist. I’m doing an internship now with our local physical therapist (Shelley McCabe).”
During his junior year, Wilson helped the Mustangs average 41 points a game, while limiting opponents to just 7.5. They won the 2A state title with a 12-7 victory over Kennedy, and finished with a 13-0 record.
Wilson earned first-team Blue Mountain Conference and all-state honors at quarterback and defensive back. He also was the East Oregonian Player of the Year.
The state title, and awards that came with it, were earned on the field.
Wilson threw for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Defensively, he had 32 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
“Athletically, he isn’t even close to his potential,” Grant said. “He’s strong, but there is so much more. He won’t let you down, and he is easy to work with. He will not shy away from work that will make him better.”
Wilson and Heppner running back Blake Wolters have been working out together for months. There is no doubting their work ethic or their desire.
“Anyone who saw my Twitter videos and saw my summer workouts, they know I can lead a team,” Wilson said. “I will be pushing everybody as much as I can.”
Workouts are just part of what Wilson has been up to since last spring. He has attended weekend camps, showcases, and is working with a quarterback training program in the Portland/Eugene area.
“They have been beneficial, especially with not having a senior season,” he said. “I’m getting my name out there, meeting coaches and getting options. I got to choose Western Oregon instead of feeling that’s where I had to go.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling sports, or pushing them out past their usual time frame, Wilson is hoping to pull his Heppner jersey on a few more times with his teammates. That goes for basketball and track, too.
“Any extra games I get to play, especially with my brothers on the Heppner teams, I will take. I would like to play with them one more time.”
