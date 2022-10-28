HEPPNER — Caden George accounted for two touchdowns, and Heppner won its sixth consecutive Blue Mountain Conference title on Friday, Oct. 28, with a 20-12 victory over Umatilla at Les Payne Field.
“It was an absolute dogfight,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “It was a tight ballgame. I thought it might be, and it was. I felt like our kids really, really played their butts off and they had to. Umatilla played well. It was a game that turned on a couple of plays.”
Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe echoed the sentiment.
“The kids are obviously disappointed, but we couldn’t overcome the penalties that were called on us,” Sipe said. “It looked like the last team to have the ball would win. Greg had them coached very well.”
The Mustangs finished the regular season 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the BMC. They have not lost a conference game since 2016.
The Vikings (7-2, 5-1) were looking to win their first league title since 1991 when they were in the Columbia Basin Conference.
“Whenever the competition level is that high, and there is something at stake, the kids have to raise their level of competition,” Sipe said. “I’m really lucky we could get this game in the regular season. I would love to see these guys again in the playoffs. It would be a treat.”
Tied at 12-12 after three quarters, the Mustangs scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard touchdown by Ty Boor, and a 2-point conversion run by Caden George with just under 7 minutes left in the game.
Umatilla was the first to reach the end zone as Javier Jaime ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Heppner struck back later in the quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run by George for a 6-6 ballgame.
Vikings quarterback Kaden Salamanca took off for a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to take a 12-6 lead at the half.
Heppner scored twice in the second half, with the first touchdown coming in the third quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from George to Tucker Ashbeck. The 2-point conversion failed, putting the score at 12-12.
Boor’s touchdown gave the Mustangs’ breathing room, and an interception by Landon Mitchell in the last minute of the game sealed the win.
“There were long grind-it-out drives,” Grant said. “They moved the ball on us. We never gave them big plays, but we couldn’t stop them on fourth down. They have that kind of offense. We made a couple of adjustments in the second half. I told them we were just so close to stopping them. The kids caught on to a few things we needed to do.”
Salamanca, who has thrown for hundreds of yards this season, was limited to 11 on Friday night, but he did lead the Vikings with 163 yards rushing.
“We were afraid of it and we worked hard on it,” Grant said of Umatilla’s pass game.
Sipe said he curtailed the pass game in favor of the run.
“I wanted to run the ball a little bit more,” he said. “We had to claw and scratch for every yard. It was a physical, tough game.”
George led the Mustangs with 81 yards rushing and 44 passing, while Cameron Proudfoot ran for 59 yards, and Hayden McMahon had 40.
Defensively, Boor had 14 tackles, while Ashbeck had 11 and Cade Cunningham 10.
“I knew it would come down to small differences,” Grant said. “I was pretty proud of our defense. Umatilla has been averaging a lot more points than that. Proud of the grit they showed.”
If there was any doubt as to how tough the game was, Heppner center Jaime Cavan hurt his right hand in the first quarter and snapped the ball with his left hand the rest of the game.
“I don’t know if I have ever had another center do that,” Grant said.
KENNEWICK 34, HERMISTON 12 — The Bulldogs played the Lions tough in the first half, trailing just 17-12 at the break, but Kennewick would hold Hermiston scoreless in the second half en route to a Mid-Columbia Conference win at Lampson Stadium.
“We played them tough and close in the first half,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “The kids played hard and competed.”
The Bulldogs, who are out of the playoff mix, will host Cheney on Nov. 4, in a crossover game.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring at 7:15 of the first quarter as Isaac Corey hit Dale Krebs with a 3-yard touchdown pass. Abel Aletorre’s PAT was blocked.
The Lions struck back 45 seconds later with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ambrose Driver to Kyler Witkowskifor a 7-6 lead.
The Lions would add two second-quarter touchdowns for a 17-6 lead.
Hermiston scored with 14 seconds remaining in the first half as Corey connected with Krebs for an 11-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed as the Lions took a 17-12 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs looked to put themselves in scoring position to open the third quarter, getting a big kickoff return. The runner was called out of bounds, erasing part of the yardage. Hermiston was able to move the ball to the 3-yard line, but couldn’t capitalize.
“We had two opportunities in the red zone and couldn’t capitalize,” Faaeteete said. “We turned the ball over on our own side of the field and they scored. We need to take care of the ball.”
Corey threw for 191 yards, with Landon Shilhanek hauling in six catches for 78 yards. Corey also ran for 42 yards.
STANFIELD 22, IRRIGON 12 — The host Tigers closed out their Blue Mountain Conference schedule with a victory over the Knights.
“Overall, it was a great team win in a hard-fought game,” Stanfield coach James Stradley said. “Early on, it was a battle of the defenses. I am super proud of the way our defense played, especially in pass coverage. Our seniors Gator (Goodrich) and Bodie (Braithwaite) came out on senior night and put up stellar performances.”
Tied at 0-0 at the half, Stanfield came out and scored to open the third quarter as Goodrich took the kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown. He also scored on a 58-yard run, and finished the game with 152 yards rushing on eight carries.
Jesus Arellano also ran for a touchdown and finished with 103 yards on 23 carries.
Defensively, Rudy Rivera had three quarterback sacks and eight tackles, while Braithwaite had seven tackles and a sack.
PRAIRIE CITY 46, ECHO 41 — Mac Nasario scored four touchdowns, but the Cougars still fell short against the Panthers on the road in the final Special District 1 game for both teams.
“We played tough tonight,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said. “We were missing quite a few of our defensive components tonight which hurt us, but we played a full game that really didn’t mean anything for us. I’m glad the kids showed up and put up a fight against one of the teams that is going to the playoffs.”
Dom Curiel threw five touchdowns for Echo (4-4), with Nasario on the receiving end of three. Kobe Harwood caught two touchdown passes, while Nasario ran for one score.
