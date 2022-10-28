HEPPNER — Caden George accounted for two touchdowns, and Heppner won its sixth consecutive Blue Mountain Conference title on Friday, Oct. 28, with a 20-12 victory over Umatilla at Les Payne Field.

“It was an absolute dogfight,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “It was a tight ballgame. I thought it might be, and it was. I felt like our kids really, really played their butts off and they had to. Umatilla played well. It was a game that turned on a couple of plays.”

