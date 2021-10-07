HEPPNER — Heppner stretched its win streak to 24 games on Thursday, Oct. 7, with a 61-0 Blue Mountain Conference win over Riverside.
“I thought we had a good week of practice and we are starting to figure things out, and that is good,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We were able to rest a few kids who were banged up.”
The top-ranked Mustangs scored early and often against the Pirates, taking a 34-0 lead after the first quarter, and 47-0 at the half. The second half was played with a running clock.
Caden George opened the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run, followed by Joe Coe with a 32-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Landon Mitchell connected with Cameron Proudfoot for a 27-yard touchdown, and Brock Hisler recovered a fumble by Riverside’s Anthony Lopez in the end zone.
Blaine Mahoney had sacked Lopez in the end zone, and the play would have resulted in a safety if Lopez had not fumbled the ball.
Zander Fisher finished off the scoring in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell.
In the second quarter, Hisler ran for a 70-yard touchdown, while Conor Brosnan ran for a 25-yard score.
In the third, Bryan Collins (40 yards) and Hayden McMahon (50 yards) ran for touchdowns.
On the night, Mitchell threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns, while George ran for 91 yards on three carries, and Hisler for 82 on two carries.
On the night, the Mustangs held the Pirates to 8 yards of offense and three first downs. Riverside had the ball for 33 minutes and 3 seconds and ran 40 offensive plays. Heppner had possession of the ball for 14:57 and ran 26 offensive plays.
Defensively, Mahoney had six tackles and a quarterback sack, while Cade Cunningham had five tackles and Hisler four.
The Mustangs will play at Grant Union on Oct. 15.
DUFUR 46, PILOT ROCK 44 — Battered and bruised, the Rockets put forth a good effort in a Special District 2-West home loss to the Rangers.
“It was the battle of the wounded,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “We are just so limited. We had 13 kids, and they kept getting hurt. It was a fun game. It would have been nice if we would have gotten our 2-point conversions.”
The Rockets had a 28-22 lead during the game, only to turn the ball over and watch the Rangers score to take a 30-28 lead.
“Then they scored again,” Baleztena said. “It went back and forth until the end. They had the ball at the end, and then it was clock management.”
Jace Otteson completed 9 of 19 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the scoring passes went to Austin Ford, who caught seven passes for 192 yards. He also returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown, and had eight tackles.
Efren Castro ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 94 yards and another touchdown — all in the first half.
“He tore it up in the first half,” Baleztena said.
Freshman Krister Litfin, in his first start this season, had 12 tackles. Skyler Jeffers added seven tackles for the Rockets, who host Imbler on Oct. 14.
