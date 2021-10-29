UMATILLA — Heppner used a balanced offensive attack, and played solid defense to hand Umatilla a 45-0 Blue Mountain Conference loss on Friday, Oct. 29.
“I thought it was good for us,” Heppner coach said of getting positive results from the pass and the run. “Umatilla came out and played good defense early on. Things have been a little too easy lately. The offensive line stepped up and was dominant in the second half.”
Heppner (9-0 overall, 6-0 BMC), which has won 27 games in a row, will now wait until the state 2A playoff pairings are released this weekend to see who they will host in a first-round game next week.
Against the Vikings, Heppner quarterback Landon Mitchell threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Mustangs led 23-0 at the half and 38-0 after three quarters.
Mitchell threw TD passes to Jace Coe (32 yards) and Caden George (3 yards), and ran for scores of 4 and 6 yards.
Brock Hisler ran for 74 yards on 19 carries, and scored on a 6-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Coe finished the scoring, returning a Diego Bernal punt 46 yards.
Defensively, the Mustangs held the Vikings to 34 yards of offense, and intercepted Umatilla quarterback Kaden Salamanca four times.
Kason Cimmyotti, George and Hisler had interceptions, while Hisler also had eight tackles.
Blaine Mahoney had seven tackles and two quarterback sacks, while Cade Cunningham had six tackles and a sack, and Tucker Ashbeck had five tackles.
“Defensively, we played well,” Grant said. “The kids really got after them. Offensively, we sputtered a little bit, but once we got going we asserted ourselves.”
Umatilla finished its season 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the BMC.
The Vikings were in a three-way tie for a state playoff spot with Grant Union and Stanfield.
Grant Union and Stanfield made it out of the point differential, but the Prospectors held the head-to-head tie-breaker with a 26-21 win over the Tigers earlier in the season.
