ARLINGTON, Texas — Blake Knowles is making his fifth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, but Thursday night was the first time the Heppner cowboy won a round on the biggest stage for rodeo.
Knowles, 38, turfed his white and brown steer in 3.9 seconds to tie for the first-round lead in steer wrestling with Baker City’s Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada, at Globe Life Field.
“It was fun,” said Knowles, who finished second in the first round in 2018. “To be honest, I knew I had a steer I should win money on. I didn’t expect to win first.”
For winning the round, each man picked up a check for $20,872 and a belt buckle.
“To win a round is awesome,” Knowles said. “Jesse is one of my best friends and a guy I’ve tried to help. I’m proud he is here, and to have a go-round win with him is awesome. Dakota is a Northwest guy too. He went to Blue Mountain (Community College). It’s a pretty neat night for us.”
The payday moved Knowles to third in the world standings with $73,355. He trails leader Matt Reeves ($96,944) and Eldridge ($80,956). Brown, who was 15th in the world standings heading into the NFR, jumped up to fifth with $70,366.
“He is jacked,” Knowles said of Brown. “This is what we all work for.”
Because of COVID-19, the NFR was moved from Las Vegas to Globe Life Field in Arlington. The $1.1 billion venue is home to the Texas Rangers. The NFR runs through Dec. 12.
The NFR, which has been held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas since 1985, had plenty of room to spread out at Globe Life Field.
“Actually, I think it takes a little pressure off the horses and the hazers,” he said. “The start isn’t quite as fast. Some guys have had trouble, but that can happen anywhere.”
The bucking chutes are in shallow right-center field, with timed events running from both sides.
The steer wrestlers leave the gate behind what would be third base, and head toward home plate.
“It doesn’t matter where we are,” Knowles said. “This is the NFR this year, and it’s a big opportunity to win a gold buckle. I just need to figure out the ins and out and execute perfectly.”
Knowles, a 2001 Heppner graduate, also qualified for the NFR in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2018, where he placed third.
Brown, who won the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up title, is making his first trip to the NFR.
