HEPPNER — Special District 7 baseball coaches selected three Heppner players, and two from Weston-McEwen, to the all-league first team.
Seniors Toby Nation and Kason Cimmiyotti, and sophomore Cameron Proudfoot, earned honors for the Mustangs, while Blane Peal and Quinn Graham got first first-team nods for the TigerScots.
Dufur, which won the league title with a 15-1 record, had five players selected to the first team.
Nation, the Mustangs’ third baseman, had a .560 batting average with a team-high 47 hits. He had 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs.
A catcher, Proudfoot had 156 putouts and just four errors in 25 games. At the plate, he hit .451 with 26 hits, including 10 doubles. He also had 21 RBIs and scored 31 runs.
In the outfield, Cimmiyotti did not have any errors in 17 games. He hit .479 with 23 hits, including two home runs. He also had 17 RBIs and scored 27 runs.
The Mustangs finished third in the SD7 standings with a 12-4 record. They finished 16-9 overall. They won their first-round 2A/1A state playoff game with a 13-3 win over Bonanza, then dropped a 13-1 game to Knappa in the second round.
Peal was the heart and soul of the TigerScots. On the mound he was nearly untouchable. In 49 ⅔ innings, he allowed just nine hits and one earned run. He struck out 118 and walked nine while finishing with an ERA of .141.
Peal, who is headed to George Fox University, also earned first-team outfield honors. He hit .549 with a team-high 39 hits, including nine doubles, two triples and four home runs. He had 28 RBIs and scored 41 runs.
Peal also set the state record for strikeouts in a row with 14 on April 12 in an 8-0 win over Stanfield/Echo.
An infielder, Graham hit .338 with 24 hits, including four doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs. He also scored 31 runs.
The TigerScots finished 14-2 in league play and 18-4 overall. They lost in the second round of the 2A/1A state playoff to Neah-Kah-Nie 4-3.
In addition to all-league honors, Peal was named a first-team all-state pitcher, while Graham earned third-team honors as an infielder.
Nation and Cimmiyotti earned second-team all-state honors at their respective positions.
Dufur’s Isaac Anthony was named the 2A/1A All-State Player of the Year, while C.S. Little was named Coach of the Year.
