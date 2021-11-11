HEPPNER — One of the biggest high school football games in Eastern Oregon, in recent memory, will be played Saturday, Nov. 13, as Heppner hosts Weston-McEwen in the 2A state quarterfinals.
While the top-ranked Mustangs come into the game on a 28-game win streak, Heppner coach Greg Grant knows his team will not face the same Weston-McEwen team the Mustangs beat 39-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play on Oct. 1.
“It would be a mistake to think you can predict the future based on the past,” Grant said. “I think people mature as a team. Experiences, good and bad, help you. They have had an opportunity to work on things that didn’t go well. Every team is a new team right now. They grow and you see different things get better.”
The same goes for the Mustangs, who are 10-0 this season.
“We are just more familiar with what we are doing and have identified what we are best at,” Grant said. “Systematically, the kids understand the schemes better. We are able to do a few more things with more diversity than in the past.”
TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell, whose team reached the quarterfinals with a 20-14 win over Toledo, said his team is excited for Saturday.
“We are looking forward to a great game,” he said. “Playing football in November, playing in Heppner, and a quarterfinal game in Eastern Oregon. The players have earned it. Our fans have followed us all season. It will be a treat for all of us.”
That’s all well and good, but Hansell knows his team will be facing a team that is ranked No. 1 for a reason.
“One of our team goals is to get better every week,” he said. “We feel we have done that throughout the season. Knowledge is confidence. This is our third time in the last nine months to play Heppner. They have great tradition. Coach Grant has a program that is successful and his players continue to compete at a high level. We are excited to play Heppner. We have great respect for them.”
The Mustangs, who toppled Regis 43-8 in the first round, have a pretty balanced offense with quarterback Landon Mitchell throwing for 956 yards and 16 touchdowns. The run game has been a little more productive with 2,063 yards as a team.
Brock Hisler leads the ground attack with 1,005 yards on 128 carries and 11 touchdowns, followed by Jace Coe (326 yards, 3 TDs) and Caden George (302, 2).
And, it all starts behind an offensive line anchored by center Toby Nation, guards Kegan Steagall and Conor Brosnan, and tackles Jake Lentz and Tucker Ashbeck.
“It’s all how well you block together as a unit in a coordinated manner,” Grant said of his line. “As things start to develop late in the season, that’s where you see their improvement. I hope we have developed. It’s about every kid being involved one way or another and being adaptable to our strengths and to their (opponent’s) weaknesses.”
The TigerScots (8-1) know full well the force the Heppner offense brings. The Mustangs ran for 249 yards and four touchdowns in their last meeting.
“I think our teams’ maturity on defense, with 10 of 11 being seniors, is important,” Hansell said. “They are playing for something bigger than themselves. We rotate players in. We created an atmosphere that is extremely competitive. We film every practice for the competitive nature. We are playing in November, and that has to do with effort and attitude.”
W-M is no slouch when it comes to their offensive game plan. The TigerScots are averaging 28 points a game, led by quarterback Blane Peal, who has thrown for 1,185 yards and 13 touchdowns. Levie Philips leads the rushing attack with 694 yards and 11 touchdowns,and Theo White is Peal’s favorite receiver.
Not only will the TigerScots have to operate on all cylinders, they will have to be smart with the ball. In their game on Oct. 1, W-M was held to 51 yards of offense and it turned the ball over four times.
“We need to take care of the football and limit our mistakes and sustain drives,” Hansell said. “We need to give our defense more rest by sustaining drives and moving the ball. Penalties and turnovers are two huge factors we have worked on a lot as the season has progressed.”
Heppner’s defensive game plan is simple, and has allowed just 7.3 points a game.
“It really is a team game,” Grant said. “If everyone does their job, you can usually have an opportunity to win. Everyone is accountable to each other and doing their job.”
At the end of the day, it’s still a game, one that both coaches enjoy.
“It’s an honor to be the head football coach at Weston-McEwen,” Hansell said. “We are not a big, physical team, but we play with a lot of heart, emotion and play for something bigger than ourselves.”
In his 30-plus years in Heppner, Grant says every team is different, and that he had enjoyed them all.
“They are a mature group in some aspects and they understand what is going on,” he said. “There are some egos that need to be checked and we have fun with it. Everything from the locker room, to practice, and working hard together at something is enjoyable. It’s always nice to see the results go your way, and it's gratifying that we still get to do this. They really enjoy football, and they should. They have the privilege of being supported by a loving, supportive community."
