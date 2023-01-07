HEPPNER — Heppner linebacker Ty Boor is one of the top 2A players in the state, and the state coaches took notice, naming him the defensive player of the year.
The 6-foot, 175-pound senior finished the season with 72 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
“No disrespect to Ty, but I consider that a team award,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We had the best defense in the state. Ty being in the middle of it was key. I think he’d be the first one to give his teammates credit.”
Heppner, which advanced to the state semifinals, was the stingiest 2A team in the state, allowing an average of 11.6 points a game.
“The scoreboard is the ultimate defensive stat,” Grant said. “Everything about football is a team thing. Ty is representative of his team’s defense. You can look at Tucker (Ashbeck) and Cade (Cunningham), and our defense as a whole. I’m proud of him for the honor. He did his job. He is deserving of the honor.”
Also earning first-team all-state honors for the Mustangs were Cunningham on the defensive line, and defensive back Landon Mitchell.
Cunningham led Hepper with 87 tackles and four quarterback sacks, while Mitchell had 43 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Weston-McEwen had four players earn first-team honors, with Cameron Reich being selected on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Mazon Langford was selected as a defensive lineman, Easton Berry at quarterback, and Finn Irvine as an offensive lineman.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Weston-McEwen coach Kenzie Hansell said. “All of these players will say it takes the entire team to get to this point, and it takes every player to make the plays work on offense and defense. Cameron isn’t catching the ball if the line doesn’t block. Easton isn’t throwing the ball if the line doesn’t give him time. This recognition is from coaches from throughout the state, and they are very deserving.”
Reich was a big part of the TigerScots’ run for a state title. He had 30 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, and defensively he had 46 tackles and two interceptions.
Langford led the TigerScots with 115 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Irvine, who has committed to play football for Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, anchored the offensive line and helped the TigerScots average 29.5 points a game, including a season-high 54 against Grant Union.
Berry, just a sophomore, completed 85 of 193 passes for 1,626 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 335 yards and 11 touchdowns.
State champion Oakland had senior Tucker Cozart named lineman of the year, while running back Cade Olds was named co-offensive player of the year with Lowell’s JaMar Thurman.
