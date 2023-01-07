Heppner v Monroe football
Heppner's Ty Boor brings down Monroe quarterback Brock Horning during a 2A state quarterfinal on Nov. 5, 2022, in Heppner. Boor was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HEPPNER — Heppner linebacker Ty Boor is one of the top 2A players in the state, and the state coaches took notice, naming him the defensive player of the year.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior finished the season with 72 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

