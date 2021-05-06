HEPPNER — Heppner Jr.-Sr. High School principal Matt Combe was recently elected to serve on the Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board.
The OSAA Executive Board is a 13-member board that sets policy for all member schools in the state. It is comprised of mostly school superintendents. Combe will be the only school principal on the policy making board.
Combe has served the past six years on the OSAA Delegate Assembly Board that is comprised of approximately 40 members from each conference or league in each classification (1A-6A) in the state.
The delegate assembly meets regularly and makes grassroots recommendations to the executive board on policy matters.
“I have been an advocate of athletics and extracurricular activities throughout my educational career,” Combe wrote in his candidate statement. “I have valued my time serving on the OSAA delegate assembly and would like to continue this work. My focus would be on positive working relationships to help the OSAA continue to function efficiently and effectively in enriching the educational experiences and opportunities for students.”
The OSAA is a nonprofit, board governed organization comprised of 293-member schools, both public and private. The mission of the OSAA is to serve member schools by providing leadership and state coordination for the conduct of interscholastic activities, which will enrich the educational experiences of high school students.
The organization, which was founded in 1918, sponsors 113 team and 426 individual event state championships for students competing in 19 interscholastic activities.
