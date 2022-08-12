HERMISTON — The Currin name has been well-known in rodeo circles for generations, and Jacee Currin is the next in line to keep the family’s legacy alive.
The Heppner native turned in a time of 2.5 seconds Thursday, Aug. 11, to post the top run of the night in breakaway roping at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
“This my first Farm-City Pro Rodeo,” Currin said. “I have watched my dad, uncles and cousins compete here, and now me and my cousin (Shayla Currin) get to. It’s pretty cool. Thanks to the committee for adding this event.”
Currin had the final run of the night in the event, and was the only competitor to record a time under 3 seconds.
“My horse Chili has changed my game,” Currin said. “It’s been a slow summer, but I have gone from the bottom to moving up in the standings.”
Bull riding
Braden Richardson has a college degree in petroleum technology and an associates degree in science. One would think he would know better than to get on the back of a raging 2,000-pound bull, but he’s pretty good at that too.
Richardson turned in an 88.5 ride on Gold Rush to move into the lead in the event, moving past Stetson Wright, who had an 85.5 ride on Thursday.
“It felt really good,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better bull.”
It’s Richardson’s second trip to the FCPR. He finished second last year. Now, he’s trying to move up in the world standings to secure a trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
“A month ago, I wasn’t in the top 50,” he said. “Now, I’m sitting 34th with a month to go. I’m coming off a win yesterday in Missoula, Montana. It feels good to get two good bull rides.”
Team roping
BJ Campbell and Brushton Minton were last-minute fill-ins Thursday night, but the pair made the most of the opportunity with a run of 5.8 seconds.
“I used to rodeo with his dad Casey,” said Campbell, who is the heeler. “This was our first time roping together. So far, we’re pretty good together.”
Campbell and Minton also were presented the Gray Ribbon Challenge Award, named for the late Darrel Sallee, who was a longtime FCPR board member.
Saddle bronc riding
Wright got the night started with an 85-point ride on Indian Country, but Tegan Smith came through with an 88-point ride on Umber Bubbles to move into the lead with Zeke Thurston, who had an 88 on Wednesday.
“That is a good horse,” Smith said. “I’ve had some rough luck this year, but I had a good horse here today. I hope it holds up.”
Smith is sitting 37th in the world standings, and is nearly $40,000 out of the top 15. A nice pay day at the FCPR would go a long way in helping him move up the ladder.
Bareback riding
It was another lean night in the bareback, with just four men entered. Bill Tutor came away with an 87-point ride on Bigtimin Houston to take over the lead in the event.
“I have never been on her before,” Tutor said, “but I knew she would be good. It’s a good day to be in Oregon. This is a great rodeo.”
Tutor hopes his score holds up for a paycheck. He’s sitting 19th in the world standings and needs every dollar he can get to earn his third trip to the NFR.
“I would love to go back,” he said.
Steer wrestling
Dirk Tavenner is holding on by a thread in the top 15, but after his run of 3.9 seconds Thursday night, he leads the average on two at 7.6 seconds, just a step ahead of Will Lummus (7.7).
“I just needed to hit the barrier and make a good run,” he said. “I’m in the top 15, and good money here would go a long way. I love this rodeo.”
Tie-down roping
Reese Riemer likes the FCPR so much that when he sits down in January to plan his calendar he makes sure it’s on there.
Riemer had the hot run of the night at 9.3 seconds, and sits fifth in the second go round.
“There are so many guys who are roping so good right now that you can’t back off,” Riemer said. “The $20,000 added money means a lot when this is what we do for a living.”
Barrel racing
Jennifer Kalafatic had her own cheering section at the FCPR, and the Idaho cowgirl used their cheers to help her record a time of 17.26 seconds for the tip run of the night, and is sitting this overall.
“I have lots of family here in Hermiston,” she said. “I love coming here. I came last year and we placed ninth.”
Kalafatic got a solid performance from her young horse Rockin’ the Guns, who is just 7 years old.
“I’m extremely proud of him,” Kalafatic said, “especially on a big stage like this. He loves this arena.”
