HEPPNER — There’s a lot to be said for sports programs whose athletes come into high school with the necessary skills to contribute from the start.
The Heppner football program has benefited greatly over the years from the work Chad Doherty has put in at the lower level, and his work and dedication have not gone unnoticed.
Doherty recently was named the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Middle School Coach of the Year. This includes coaches from all sports and classifications.
“I'm honored and I'm excited for this,” Doherty said. “I never expected to win any award. I never gave it a thought.”
Greg Grant, Heppner athletic director and football coach, nominated Doherty for the award.
“You can’t overstate the value of a good feeder program and a coach who is as dedicated as Chad,” Grant said. “He does our high school stats. He makes all the varsity games and sets our kids up for success. They know how to behave, how to practice. He has been a really big part of our success. I am happy to see him recognized.”
Doherty will be honored for his achievement at the OACA award banquet May 21 in the Club Level at the Autzen Stadium, Eugene.
Doherty has coached the Heppner Middle School football team since 2009. He’s had such players as Caden Clark, CJ Kindle, Jayden Wilson, all the Lehman brothers (Payton, Mason, Jackson) and Landon Mitchell come through his program.
“That class with Caden Clark and CJ Kindle was so good,” said Doherty, who is the first Heppner Middle School coach to win the award.
Doherty started coaching youth football in Heppner in 2005, and continued through 2008 when he got the job at the middle school. He has been doing stats for the Mustangs since 2005.
“I feel privileged that Greg allows me to be a part of his program.,” Doherty said. “I love helping the program and seeing them improve from season to season. It’s pretty rewarding.”
At the middle school level, the Mustangs run a scaled down version of the high school playbook. The team also has to be prepared for anything from 11-man to 8-man football.
The 2A teams in Oregon are going to 9-man football this fall, something Doherty’s team has played over the years.
“Not every team has a lot of kids,” Doherty said. “We (middle school coaches) talk every week and accommodate as much as we can. Sometimes we play 9-man, 11-man or 8-man. We have played lots of 9-man already.”
And none of it would be possible without the support of the community.
“I am the public works director for the city of Heppner,” Doherty said. “I want to thank the city council for letting me have the time to coach. They are pretty awesome about that.”
A 1994 graduate of Heppner High school, Doherty was a member of the 1992 state championship team as a junior.
“I didn’t play a lot, but a little quarterback and free safety,” Doherty said. “By all means, I wasn’t on the field helping the team win that state championship, but I was on the scout team.”
