HEPPNER — The honors keep rolling in for the Heppner football team.
The Mustangs had four players selected to the 2A all-state football team first team — including three who earned honors on both sides of the ball.
Senior Brock Hisler also was named the Defensive Back of the Year, which includes linebackers and secondary players.
Hisler earned first-team honors as a running back and linebacker, while senior Jace Coe was selected as a wide receiver and defensive back, and senior Conor Brosnan as a linebacker and offensive lineman.
Senior Blane Mahoney earned honors as a defensive lineman.
Hisler ran for 1,153 yards on 158 carries and 12 touchdowns for the Mustangs, who finished the season 11-1 and lost to eventual state champion Coquille. He also had a team-high 97 tackles and had three fumble recoveries.
Coe had a team-high 26 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, he had 39 tackles.
Defensively, Brosnan had 82 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery. He also was part of an offensive line that helped the Mustangs average 29 points a game.
Mahoney anchored the defensive line that helped limit opponents to just 66 points over 12 games (5.5 points a game). He had a team-high six quarterback sacks and 58 tackles.
Offensive Lineman of the Year honors went to Matt Hopkins of Kennedy, while Coquille’s Tom Riley was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Offensive Back of the Year went to Coquille running back Gunner Yates, and the Coach of the Year was Coquille’s David Thomason.
Heppner also had Kason Cimmiyotti named to the second team as a receiver and defensive back, and center Toby Nation was selected as an offensive lineman.
Weston-McEwen’s Levie Phillips was named to the third team as a running back and linebacker, while Theo White was chosen as a wide receiver and defensive lineman.
TigerScot Finn Irvine was a third-team offensive lineman, and Blane Peal earned honors as a third-team punter and honorable mention quarterback.
Also named to the honorable mention team were Weston-McEwen’s Cameron Reich (receiver), and Stanfield’s Carter Burnette (OL/DL), Gator Goodrich (kicker) and Ryan Elizares (defensive back).
2A All-State Volleyball
Stanfield outside hitter Zuri Reeser was named to the 2A all-state first team, and setter Katelyn Griffin was named to the honorable mention team.
Salem Academy libero Annabelle Brawley was named Player of the Year, and Melissa Holman was Coach of the Year after leading the Crusaders to a 27-2 record and 2A state title.
Reeser, a junior, finished the season with 338 kills, 289 assists, 236 digs, 86 service aces and 20 blocks.
Griffin led the Tigers with 386 assists. The senior also had 120 kills, 139 digs and 65 aces.
The Tigers won the BMC title with an 11-1 record and earned a spot in the 2A state tournament. Stanfield lost in the first round of state to Portland Christian to finish the season with a 19-5 overall record.
