BAKER CITY — The defense did not give up a point, and the offense had its way as the East defeated the West 34-6 Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in the 69th annual East-West Shrine Game at Baker High School.
“It was fun,” Heppner linebacker Jackson Lehman said. “We saw them the whole week and knew what to expect. It’s cool to go out and show them what we have.”
“After the first quarter, we knew the other team couldn’t stop us,” said Baker’s Mason Van Arsdall.
The annual game, which is one of the top fundraisers for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, featured the top 1A to 4A players in Oregon. Following a cancellation due to COVID-19 last year, the game drew a large crowd to Baker City.
Lehman was joined by Heppner teammate Jayden Wilson on the field, while running back Blake Wolters was on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
The first quarter was the only timeframe in which the game was in question, with both teams starting off slow.
The East Team received the ball to start the game, but Mazama quarterback Tristan Lee fumbled on the very first play of the game. The East Team recovered the fumble, but turned the ball over on downs on the game’s first possession. It was a rough first drive, but the East Team would build momentum later in the quarter.
Midway through the first quarter, Heppner’s Jackson Lehman, who is headed to Eastern Oregon University, forced a fumble midway through the first quarter that was just the beginning of the long night for the West offense.
The East took a 7-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter as Wilson hit Mazama’s Cole Brosterhous with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The West Team clawed back early in the second, scoring off a Lee fumble that Junction City’s Riley Sangermano returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The following missed extra point was the closest the West Team came to taking the lead, as the players from the east ran away with the remainder of the game.
Gladstone’s Sebastian Peiffer scored three rushing touchdowns for the East, which led 21-6 at the half.
“He was a train,” Lehman said of Peiffer. “He was trucking all of them. We knew he’d get 5 yards every time.”
Lee and Brosterhous connected through the air early and often, adding a 60-yard passing touchdown in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 28-6. The duo’s chemistry was evident throughout the entirety of the game, but this is far from the last time they will play with each other.
Both Mazama stars will play collegiate football for Western Oregon University next year.
Lehman and Mazama lineman Dom Hankins led the defense and controlled the line of scrimmage.
“Dom was really cool,” said Lehman, who finished with 10 tackles, two strip sacks and a fumble recovery. “Our defense was filled with a bunch of studs. Our defense didn’t allow any points. It was incredible.”
Wilson, who played in the Les Schwab Bowl last month, also played defensive back for the East. He is headed to Linfield University.
Pilot Rock’s Mike Baleztena was selected to help coach the East, but he was put in COVID-19 quarantine (contact tracing) and wasn’t able to attend.
The West won 43-10 in 2019, but with the win this year, the East stretched its lead in the series to 34-31-3.
