GILLETTE, Wyo. — Heppner’s Blane Mahoney finished 16th in steer wrestling at the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23.

Mahoney took down his steer in 5.16 seconds in the first round to finish 14th out of 150 competitors. In the second round, he clocked a 5.01 to place seventh for a combined time of 10.17 second to put him second in the call bak position for the short go (finals).

