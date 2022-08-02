GILLETTE, Wyo. — Heppner’s Blane Mahoney finished 16th in steer wrestling at the National High School Finals Rodeo from July 17-23.
Mahoney took down his steer in 5.16 seconds in the first round to finish 14th out of 150 competitors. In the second round, he clocked a 5.01 to place seventh for a combined time of 10.17 second to put him second in the call bak position for the short go (finals).
Mahoney, who won the state steer wrestling title, will continue his rodeo career at Blue Mountain Community College.
Alyson Terry of Hermiston, who won the state pole bending title, finished 17th at nationals out of a field of 182 riders.
She had a time of 20.689 seconds on her first run, and a 20.133 on her second to place 10th in the average heading into the finals.
Lauryn Riney of Milton-Freewater, who was second at state in pole bending, finished 25th overall.
Pendleton’s Georgia Lieuallen, who was second at state in barrel racing, and third in pole bending, finished 31st among 191 barrel racers. In pole bending, she had pole penalties on both runs.
Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich, who finished fourth at state in tie-down roping, finished 50th overall at nationals. He had a time of 11.23 seconds on his first run, but broke the barrier on his second run for a time of 23.41.
