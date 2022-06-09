ATHENA — Heppner’s Toby Nation and Weston-McEwen’s Quinn Graham have been selected to play on the East Team in the 34th annual East-West All-Star Baseball Series on June 11-12 at Linfield University in McMinnville.
Weston-McEwen’s Shawn Pierce will coach the East Team, along with Steve Stebbins of South Umpqua.
“I’m really happy I got elected to play in those games,” Nation said. “I found out about it (the series) last year when Hayden Hyatt went.”
The three-game series will see two games played Saturday, June 11, starting at 4 p.m. The third game will be played at noon Sunday. The series is for graduating seniors from 3A, 2A and 1A high schools.
Nation, who transferred to Heppner from Dibble, Oklahoma (population 878), his junior year, played third base and pitched for the Mustangs.
In 24 games, Nation had a .560 average with a team-high 47 hits. He had 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs.
On the mound, Nation pitched 64 innings with a 3.39 ERA. He struck out 68 and walked 21.
Nation was selected as a third baseman for the series.
“I like playing in the field and hitting,” Nation said. “Pitching is fun too, but there’s just something about a rocket to third base. You can’t beat it. Third base is really the only position I played until my sophomore year when I started pitching.”
Nation played baseball for the Dibble Demons, but didn’t play football until he got to Heppner.
“My only year playing football was my senior year,” he said. “It was pretty fun. I’m glad I ended up doing it.”
Graham is going into the game as a second baseman.
In 22 games, Graham hit .338 with 24 hits, including four doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs. He also scored 31 runs.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Graham said. “I’m blessed to have a chance. It will be fun to meet some new kids. I have never played on turf before.”
It’s also a chance to play with some good players from other teams.
“I’m glad to have the Dufur pitchers (Isaac Anthony and Brock Lafaver) on our team,” Graham said.
Graham also played football and basketball for the TigerScots. He plans on going to University of Idaho and getting an agricultural business degree.
Weston-McEwen’s ace pitcher Blane Peal also was selected to pitch in the series, but he had his wisdom teeth removed Monday and won’t be available to play.
