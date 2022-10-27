HEPPNER — When the typically chatty Lily Nichols gets quiet on the course, that’s when opposing runners should start to worry.
The Heppner freshman will be one of the top runners at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Championships on Friday, Oct. 28, at Pendleton’s Community Park.
“She is fearless,” Heppner coach Russ Nichols said of his youngest daughter. “I think she has a good shot at making state. It won’t be any different than any other race to her.”
The top seven runners and top three teams will advance to state Nov. 5 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The 2A/1A boys division also will see two teams and the top seven runners advance to state.
Nichols would like nothing more than to be the first girl across the finish line.
“I’d love that, and I am going to try to, but they (opponents) are really good too,” she said. “I get nervous, but I know I have to stay with them because if I don’t it’s possible they might beat me.”
Nichols said her top competition is freshman Sydney White from Burns.
“Our times are pretty close, but there are some fast girls from Union and Sisters too,” she said.
Lily Nichols is the youngest of the four Nichols kids, and her coach said she is the most competitive of the four on the course.
“That’s kind of how we all are,” Russ Nichols said. “She’s that way in all sports, not just running. What I think helps, she is friends with the La Grande and Burns girls, which helps push her too.”
Nichols said she ran the Pendleton course in middle school, but has not run the varsity course.
“I try to ask Trevor about the courses,” Nichols said of her brother. “He likes to let me struggle and figure it out for myself. Sometimes if there is a big hill, he will warn me.”
Nichols has been a runner to watch since the cross-country season began.
She opened the season with a win at the John Hascall Memorial in Pilot Rock, was third at the Ultimook Race in Tillamook, and third again at the Runner Soul Fest and Wallowa County Invitational.
Her times have continued to improve throughout the season. She was fourth at the Baker Invitational (20:38.40), second at the Mustang Invite (20:37.7) and she was third at the Vernonia Invitational (20:21).
The 5-foot-4, 105-pound Nichols ran a personal best 19:09.80 and placed second to White on Oct. 20, at the Gold Rush Run in John Day.
She has not placed less than fifth all season.
“It gives me the mindset that I need to keep going,” Nichols said of her high placings. “If I don’t, I will be mad at myself and that keeps me going.”
Her time of 19:09.80 at the Gold Rush Run, ranks ninth among freshmen in Oregon, regardless of classification.
In the 1A/2A/3A classification, Nichols ranks second among the freshman class, and fourth overall.
“I look at the rankings,” she said. “It’s cool to think I’m that good, especially just being a freshman. When I first started, I had to tell myself I was just a freshman. I’m surprised at how well I have been doing. I didn’t think I would be this good.”
With two brothers (Hunter and Trevor) and a sister (Madelyn) who have run and placed in the top 12 at state, it’s no wonder she is on the cusp of doing great things.
“It’s fun to watch her,” Russ Nichols said. “She likes to jump out and take the lead, and I don’t like that, it makes me nervous.”
With two successful older brothers and a sister who have run before her, Nichols gets the typical family line from fellow runners.
“I have gotten multiple comments,” she said. “’Are you a Nichols? There are more of you?’”
The answers are yes and yes. And while Nichols doesn’t quite believe she belongs in the same conversation with her siblings, she truly does.
“She could be the best of them all,” Russ Nichols said.
