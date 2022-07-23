LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s men’s and women’s track and field teams earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics all-academic honors for their efforts during the 2022 season.
EOU was one of 14 teams to win the award.
Heppner’s Hunter Nichols was one of 11 athletes on the men’s team to earn a 3.25 GPA or better, and achieve automatic or provisional qualifying marks for the indoor or outdoor season.
“Given all the challenges over the last few years, I am very happy and impressed with how well the athletes have been doing in the classroom,” EOU coach Ben Welch said in a news release. “Ultimately, academic success is the most important accomplishment and reason to be in college.”
Nichols finished 10th at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships in the 800 with a time of 1:54.81. He also was seventh in the 1,500 (3:54.14). EOU won the men’s team title.
Nichols qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in the 1,500. He placed 11th with a time of 3:58.93.
Nichols, a junior, also was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students had to achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.
