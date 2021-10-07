HEPPNER — Heppner’s Trevor Nichols ran to a third-place finish on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Mustang Invite at Thompson Ranch.
Nichols turned in a time of 16 minutes, 32.70 seconds — just a few seconds off his personal best time set last month.
The Heppner boys finished fourth in the team scoring with 83 points, while Pendleton was fifth (115). Enterprise won the team title with 30 points.
The Outlaws saw Zac Knapp run away with the individual title in a time of 15:38.90. Caleb Brown (16:06.80) of Pine Eagle was second.
Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Joseph Sherman (17th, 18:12.90), Ed Ellsworth (20th, 18:24.50), Jacob Finch (28th, 18:55.40), and Kamron Drury (35th, 19:28.30).
Pendleton’s James Thatcher finished eighth overall in a time of 17:23.20, followed by Ethan Harrison (13th, 18:02.30), Cahill Robinson (40th, 19:40.20), Drew Reyburn (49th, 20:24.60), and Ethan Hughbanks (65th, 21:41.20).
Jagjot Singh led Stanfield/Echo, finishing 24th (18:36.30), while Saint Schimmel (46th) was the first Nixyaawii runner across the finish line in a time of 20:10.70.
Quinn Funderburk (52nd, 20:47.40) was the top Umatilla runner, while William Harris (58th, 21:18.10) led the Riverside contingent.
For Pilot Rock, Bryson Baleztena (72nd, 22:25.80) was the lead man, and Wyatt Van Wetchel (84th, 23:44.70) was the top Griswold runner.
In the girls division, Heppner’s Hailey Heideman was the first local runner across the finish line, coming in fifth overall in a time of 21:23.50.
The Mustangs finished third in the team standings with 64 points. The Dalles (45) won the team title, followed by Pasco (50). Pendleton was fifth (108).
Emma Pitzer of Pasco won the individual title in a time of 20:21.80.
Also scoring for Heppner were Hannah Finch (9th, 22:14.10), Kylie Boor (11th, 22:57.20), Irelynn Kollman (19th, 24:05.10), and Harley Anderson (51st, 31:39.80).
Leading Pendleton was Aubrey Harrison (21st, 24:22.80), followed by Delainey Coiner (24th, 24:32), Melissa Tune (25th, 2433.80), Tori Estrada (33rd, 26:17), and Isabella Estrada (44th, 28:32.80).
Keyen Singer (26th, 24:42.20) was the top Nixyaawii runner across the finish line, while Ezra Schneider (31st, 26:02.10) was the top runner for Stanfield/Echo. Dacceli Gonzalez (32nd, 26:11.80) led Umatilla.
