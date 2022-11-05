EUGENE — Trevor Nichols and Alex McIntyre have plans to go skiing this winter, but before they hits the slops, the elite cross-country runners have a little unfinished business Saturday, Nov. 5, at the 2A/1A state championships at Lane Community College.
Nichols, a senior at Heppner, and McIntyre, a senior at Weston-McEwen, started running against each other in middle school. Throughout the years, they created a friendship that goes beyond the cross-country course.
“Seventh grade was when I really knew who he was,” McIntyre said. “Our rivalry turned into a friendship. We do a lot of stuff outside of running. I’ve stayed at his house before. We go to a running camp at Steens Mountain.”
Nichols recalled their first interaction at a race included bees.
“I remember it was a meet in Umatilla or Hermiston,” he said. “I did football and cross-country. After a race, he told me he stepped on a beehive during the race. I remember because I was trying to pack up for a football game. I was pretty little then and he seemed so big. I thought he was older than me.”
Nichols said running is one sport where friendships can be made and fostered.
“For running, it is different,” Nichols said. “I play basketball, baseball and football, with those teams you don’t associate with the other guys. With cross-country and track, you race and then you hang out. One of the best things in running is the social aspect. The competitive nature is still there, but you are still friends.”
‘Either could walk away with a title’The two runners have been jewels in the Eastern Oregon running scene since they were freshmen. Nichols is heading to his fourth state meet, while McIntyre is going for the third time.
“They are both passionate about wanting to beat each other, and they have improved,” W-M coach Jeremy Dobos said. “Either could walk away with a title this weekend and it would shock no one. It’s fun to watch. They are always neck and neck. The game plan seems to revolve around those two.”
The top five runners from the Special District 3 Championships on Oct. 28 are legit contenders for the state title Nov. 5. As teams go, SD3 has three teams — Union, Heppner and Stanfield/Echo — headed to Eugene.
“Our district is stout,” Dobos said. “It should do well at state. We are really top heavy this year. Anyone of those top (five) guys could win.”
Focusing on the raceDuring the season, Nichols and McIntyre take turns beating each other to the finish line, but come time for the postseason, Nichols has had the edge every year.
Their freshman year, Nichols finished third at district and 10th at state, while McIntyre was ninth at district and did not advance to state. Only the top seven from district move on.
As sophomores, the coronavirus pandemic limited sports, but Special District 3 still held their race, where Nichols finished third and McIntyre sixth.
At the state meet, not sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association, Nichols finished fifth and McIntyre was 14th.
Their junior year, Nichols was second at district and third at state. McIntyre was fourth at district and seventh at state.
“He usually kicks my butt at district and state,” McIntyre said. “I need to trust the process.”
McIntyre has tried something new this season — jumping out and setting the pace. He has had some success, placing second at the Max Jensen Invitational on Oct. 8, in Richland, Washington, with a personal best 16:14.48, and winning the Pasco Big Cross on Oct. 1, and the Moses Lake Invite at the Gorge on Oct. 13.
Nichols did not compete in any of the three races.
“I’ve not had the best of luck, but we are hoping that changes,” McIntyre said. “Regardless, whenever he makes a move I have to go with him, or if I make a move, he comes right with me. We utilize each other. No animosity. We focus on the race, we break it down. We have a great camaraderie. We want to see each other succeed, even if it’s the two of us against each other.”
A family atmosphere
Nichols comes from a strong running family. It starts with his dad Russ, who is the Heppner coach, and trickles down. His older brother Hunter runs at Eastern Oregon University, as does older sister Madelyn.
His younger sister Lily, a freshman, runs for the Mustangs and is headed to state. Lily also holds the school record for 5,000 meters after breaking Madelyn’s record at district.
And, Hunter likes to be there to cheer his brother on when he can.
“That means a whole lot,” Nichols said of his brother. “It changes my race. When he is there, I kick it in and get going. I don’t get content. Our coaches, they say, ‘let’s go Trevor, let’s go Alex, let’s go Grady (Greenwood).’ They are there for everyone.”
In addition to family support, Nichols also has the benefit of a full team of runners to train with, albeit, brothers Grady and Carson Greenwood are from Condon and they join the Mustangs on race day.
Weston-McEwen has McIntyre and freshmen Tristan Weseman and Kaiden Stanford.
“I don’t have a running family,” McIntyre said. “Neither of my parents are athletes. I just kind of found running and got into it. I thought I could be pretty good at it. My sister (Hannah) played tennis. It would be nice to train with people who are fast. My school isn’t very distance running oriented. It’s just a shame. The guys I see leading the cross-country team, carry the football team. I would have liked to have had a full team. I will get the taste of a team in college.”
He does appreciate the support of the Nichols family.
“Something I have always enjoyed about the Nichols family, they aren’t just cheering for Trevor, but for everyone,” McIntyre said. “They are also very encouraging.”
Dobos admits McIntyre hasn’t had the most ideal conditions to train.
“He is pretty self-resilient,” Dobos said. “He has one heck of a work ethic. It is easier to do all your hard workouts when you have someone to run with.”
Knocking on record’s doorNeither Nichols nor McIntyre own their school records in the 5,000, but both are very close.
Hayden Scott set the Weston-McEwen school record (16:08.40) in 2016. McIntyre is right behind at 16:14.48.
“I would like that,” McIntyre said of the record. “I am going to Nike Cross and the Northwest Regional Championships near Seattle. The goal is to go there and run a really fast time and hopefully destroy the school record.”
Hunter Nichols set the Heppner school record in the 5,000 meters with a time of 15:52.30 in 2018. Trevor’s personal best is 16:01.10 at the Vernonia Invitational on Oct. 13.
“It would be nice to have it, but I’m fine with Hunter keeping it,” Nichols said. “I just want to be the best I can be.”
