HEPPNER — During the COVID-19 pandemic, and the high school gym off-limits to everyone, Blake Wolters and Jayden Wilson created their own workouts.
The Heppner seniors weren’t going to let anything stand in their way of being prepared if and when football season got underway.
Wolter’s hard work paid off, as the 5-foot-8, 185-pound running back will continue his playing days as a preferred walk-on at Western Oregon University.
“I had a couple of other offers, and I had a couple things on my mind,” Wolters said. “I kept in touch with Western. It was the right school.”
Wolters will stick to the offensive side of the ball for the Wolves. He knows he doesn’t have the size to play on the defensive line at the college level.
“Will be playing running back for Western,” he said. “That’s the position I really love. That’s what I have wanted to do and what I have worked for. I was always quicker, that’s what I used to my advantage when I played on the defensive line. I prefer running behind the offensive line.”
While the Wolves will get a lot of mileage out of Wolters on the field, he also brings an aspect to his game that you cannot coach — work ethic.
“I definitely think my work ethic is the biggest thing I will bring,” he said. “No one will work harder to earn a spot. I get my hands dirty and work 110% every day, every play. That is woven into my DNA.”
Heppner coach Greg Grant can attest to that.
“I don’t think he is going to impress you the first day he walks out there, but day after day you will see how hard he works and the effort he puts out,” Grant said. “He will not let anyone else put out a better effort. They will be pleased.”
Western also offers Wolters independence, but is close enough to home that his parents can come watch him play, and Wilson is just 20 minutes down the road at Linfield University.
“It’s definitely nice being close to home,” he said. “Being in a place like this (Heppner) when you love county life. At Western, we are 20 minutes from Linfield. Jayden and I talked about keeping in touch. He is definitely my best friend and I can’t wait to see the greatness he puts out.”
At WOU, Wolters plans to major in sports science, kinesiology and sports nutrition.
“It has been my whole life,” Wolters said. “That’s the path I have taken. My dream is to be a strength or conditioning coach at a D-I college or an NFL team.”
A mighty Mustang
As a junior, Wolters was a first-team Blue Mountain Conference selection at running back and as a defensive lineman. He was a second-team 2A all-state pick at both positions as the Mustangs won the 2019 state title.
Wolters ran for 999 yards and 16 touchdowns, and had 70 tackles and four quarterback sacks.
He was primed to have a stellar senior year until a hamstring injury derailed his season. He missed all five games.
“It was the worst thing I have experienced as an athlete,” Wolters said. “Not being able to compete, especially with the people you love in your last year. It hurt like no other. I am ready to get back to work.”
Through rest and physical therapy, Wolters is good to go. He recently was asked to play in the East-West Shrine All-Star Game on Aug. 7 in Baker City. He will play on the East team with Heppner teammates Wilson and Jackson Lehman (Eastern Oregon University).
“Apparently, the East coaches emailed Grant and asked if I wanted to play,” Wolters said. “They had some kids back out. I’m pretty excited. It will be nice to get one last game with Jayden and Jackson.”
The players also have resumed their workouts, which makes the average person tired just watching.
“Since everything is opened back up, we can use the school weight room,” Wolters said. “We are getting ready for the Shrine Game and the upcoming season.”
