EUGENE — Three Hermiston athletes earned their way onto the awards podium June 16-19 at the Nike Outdoor National Championship at Hayward Field.
Recent graduate Caden Hottman, who is headed to Washington State University, unleashed a throw of 204 feet, 10 inches to place second in the boys hammer championship division, and better his own school record.
Jeremiah Nubbe of Rainier, Washington, who has signed to throw at Texas, won the event with a toss of 236-4.
Hottman also competed in the discus (165-3) but did not make the finals.
Jaysen Rodriguez placed fourth in the boys freshman mile with a time of 4:26.81.
Ryker McDonald finished ninth in the boys shot put emerging elite division with a throw of 49-7¼. He also ran the 100 (11.30), but did not make the finals.
Bailey Young, who recently won the 3A state titles in the shot put and discus, placed fifth in the shot put with a mark of 45-9, which came on her final throw. Young, who is headed to Eastern Washington University, also was 24th in the discus with a toss of 109-7.
Mensi Stiff of Lewisburg, Tennessee, won the shot put with a heave of 51-8¼.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.