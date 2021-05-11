HERMISTON — The Hermiston girls basketball team lost just one player from last year’s squad to graduation — point guard Jazlyn Romero.
Coach Maloree Moss was expecting to have a treasure trove of players to work with this spring, but a string of unforeseen circumstances has had that list go from one to six.
“Missing Jaz this year will be hard,” Moss said. “She is a tough player to replace. We had a couple of girls who chose not to come out. We have good experience, but we have to figure out where our depth is. Our rotations will be different.”
Hermiston opens Mid-Columbia Conference play on Wednesday, May 12, hosting Hanford at 7 p.m. Boys and girls will play at opposite venues because of COVID-19 protocols.
With COVID restrictions in Umatilla County, each Hermiston player will get two tickets for family members. Visiting teams will not be allowed to have fans, but the games will be livestreamed.
All fans must wear masks and practice social distancing. Fans will be allowed into the facility 20 minutes prior to the game.
For games in the Tri-Cities, Washington, home rostered players will receive five tickets per game, while visiting players will receive two.
“It’s kind of a bummer,” Moss said of the restrictions. “I feel bad for the visiting teams because they don’t get to watch their kids play. Makes me sick to my stomach. I’m hoping that will change soon.”
Returning for the Bulldogs this year are Jayden Ray, last year’s Mid-Columbia Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Kaylee Young, Bailey Young, Katelyn Heideman, Mia Hernandez, Morgan Brown and Madi Feigum, who will start the season on the injured list.
“I’m really excited to have the combination of Bailey and Morgan inside,” Moss said. “Morgan is more of a finesse player, and Bailey is more of a brute. They both are tough defenders and rebounders. They likely will not play at the same time, but will play key roles for us defensively and offensively.”
A good portion of the Bulldogs are coming off of their track season, but they have put in time on the court.
“They came to practice a couple of times, but we wanted them to be fresh for their district (track) meet,” Moss said. “They did some shooting and knocked the rust off.”
Moss will have to find a way to replace the experience of Kendall Dowdy, Sydney Seavert and Paige Palzinki, who missed last season with a knee injury. One player also moved, and Eseta Sepeni, who was a key junior varsity player last season, has decided to wrestle this year.
“A lot of these kids have had to grow up and sports are not a priority right now,” Moss said. “All the girls who chose to do other things, I support their decision. The kids who are there will work hard, and work hard for each other. It’s a weird year. We play so many games so quickly, there isn’t time for too many adjustments. We are going to do the best we can.”
Hermiston boys rebuilding after graduation losses
Graduation gutted the boys program two years ago, leaving the cupboard pretty bare last season for new coach Drew Preuninger.
The Bulldogs will be back in rebuilding mode this season as a handful of returning guys have decided not to play this year.
“For us, we weren’t sure if we were going to have a season until like two weeks ago,” Preuninger said.
Among those deciding not to play is junior Chase Elliott, who led the team in scoring last season. Also, Dax Davis transferred to Echo and Gator Goodrich transferred to Stanfield.
Leading the way for Hermiston this season will be senior Garrett Hendon, juniors Jayden Ramirez and Hector Ramirez, and sophomores Kiki Carrillo and Rafael Vargas.
Also joining the team is senior Riley Clark, who did not play last season, but has great leaping ability.
“Most of them played JV and a little varsity,” Preuninger said. “This season we are focusing on attitude and effort. We come into the gym with a good attitude and give our best and everything else will fall into place.”
One of the drawbacks to the COVID regulations for Preuninger will be the lack of a student section.
“It would be nice to have that school spirit in the gym,” he said. “It will be like a summer league game. It will have a weird feeling to it.”
The Bulldogs will open their season at Hanford on May 12, and will host Kamiakin on Thursday, May 13. Both games are at 7 p.m.
