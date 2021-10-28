HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs are no stranger to the 2A/3A slowpitch softball state tournament.
The Bulldogs placed second at state in 2019, and despite a few hiccups along the way this season, coach Amy Stone feels her girls have a good shot at bringing home some hardware.
“The girls just need to show up and play,” Stone said.
The Bulldogs (13-8) will open the 2A/3A state tournament at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, against Lake Washington at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima
“The girls are definitely going to have to come out strong and get their jobs done,” Stone said. “We have nothing to lose. You play game by game and play your heart out. You make them beat you, you don’t beat yourself.”
Hermiston earned a spot in the final eight after splitting its games with University and Mt. Spokane last weekend.
“Beating University was pretty neat,” Stone said. “They came out excited and ready to go. The rough part was we came out flat against Mt. Spokane. If we would have come out and played, it would have been a much better game.”
Hermiston opened the season winning seven of their first eight games, then went into a funk, losing their next six games.
In the final push at the end of the season, Hermiston won five games in a row entering the District 8 Tournament.
“The girls got nervous playing against the bigger names and didn’t trust what they could do,” Stone said. “They let themselves beat themselves.”
What makes the Bulldogs a wild card in the tournament, is a majority of their fastpitch players are not playing slowpitch.
“It’s kind of neat,” Stone said. “We we are one of a few teams that don’t have a majority of their varsity players playing. Some play soccer and volleyball and others don’t want to play. The girls we do have, they have had to work hard to learn the game, and fix the things they can.”
All season, outfielder Eliza Rodriguez has powered the Bulldogs at the plate. Heading into state, she is hitting .701 with seven home runs, 32 RBIs and has scored 36 runs. She also has not committed an error through 21 games.
Alli Serna has hit .621 with 17 RBIs and 34 runs scored, while Hailey South hit .600 with four home runs, and Macey Tovar hit .656 with a handful of doubles.
Adding to the firepower are freshman Rylee Richman, who is hitting .547 with 12 RBIs and 34 runs scored, and Kendyl Inners, who is hitting .636 with five home runs.
“She has really stepped up this last half of the season, which has been great,” Stone said of Inners.
Tickets for the state tournament are sold exclusively online. A ticket for the entire tournament is $20 for adults and $14 for students/seniors/military. Fans also can purchase single-day tickets.
