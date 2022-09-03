HERMISTON — Isaac Corey connected with Landon Shilhanek for a 35-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to lead Hermiston to a 35-28 Mid-Columbia Conference win Friday, Sept. 2 over Hanford at Kennison Field.
“It was good for our kids,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said of the win. “We were confident we could do well if we executed. I told them to enjoy the win. It’s back to work tomorrow.”
With the score tied at 28-28, Corey unleashed a pass to the end zone, where Shilhanek caught the ball in traffic with 40 seconds left on the clock. Abel Alatorre made the PAT for a 35-28 lead.
“He looked good most of the night,” Faaeteete said of his sophomore quarterback. “He had one really bad throw. He got a lot of pressure tonight.”
The game started out in the Bulldogs’ favor as they took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Corey hit Jaime Ramirez-Ortega with a 65-yard scoring strike just 1:17 into the game, and then connected with Ben Larson for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:32 left in the quarter.
The Falcons rallied to score three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter to go out front 21-14 at the half.
Caden Wilson rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 10 yards, and Eli Perks hit Preston Bryant with a 35-yard touchdown.
“We were executing, but still making mistakes,” Faaeteete said. “There were some tackles we wish we should have had. You can’t win football games if you mess up on the fundamentals. You can’t give up touchdowns over the top. We showed our youth tonight. They had a good game plan. They are going to give some teams some problems.”
The Bulldogs came out and scored twice in the third quarter for a 28-21 lead.
Ramirez-Ortega hauled in a 3-yard TD pass from Corey to tie the score, and Ami Tuia ran the ball in from 4 yards out to give Hermiston a 28-21 lead with 21 seconds left in the quarter.
On the night, Corey completed 16 of 27 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut.
Not to be left out, Hanford’s Wilson tied the score with 9:22 left on the clock with an 8-yard TD run.
With 1:15 to play, Hanford’s Dominic Loman missed a field goal, giving the ball back to the Bulldogs.
“He just missed it,” Faaeteete said. “We put a lot of pressure on him. He’s a young kicker and we brought some pressure off the edge. He pushed it left.”
Defensively, Faaeteete noted the play of Neal Stasik, Erlin Delgado and Shilhanek.
“They made some big tackles,” he said. “We need to get some of our interior linemen worked out. The Hanford receivers were good. If it got thrown their way, they caught it.”
The Falcons are playing this season without senior quarterback Cole Mullins, who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in July. He has had two surgeries and will have an eight-month treatment program of chemotherapy and radiation.
