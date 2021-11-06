HERMISTON — Hermiston finished its season on a three-game win streak after handing Ridgeline a 44-7 loss on Friday, Nov. 5, in a Mid-Columbia Conference-Greater Spokane League crossover game at Kennison Field.
“It’s always good to send the seniors off with a win,” Bulldogs coach David Faaeteete said. “The defense played stellar, offensively we had some explosive plays, and special teams came up big.”
The Bulldogs rolled up 344 yards of offense, while the defense held the Falcons to just 64 yards of offense — including minus-22 yards rushing.
Hermiston opened the game with a 36-yard field goal by Abel Alatorre, and Jaxon Gribskov added an 18-yard rushing touchdown with 2:13 left in the first quarter for a 10-7 lead.
In the second, Marcus Winebarger hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Chase Elliott, and Ben Larson recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 23-0 Hermiston lead at the half.
In the third, Elliott threw scoring passes to Ryker McDonald (32 yards) and Landon Shilanek (10 yards), and Shilanek threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Elliott as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 44-0.
Ridgeline got on the board in the fourth as Nate Goode hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Smith.
“We were able to execute, which is a positive” Faaeteete said. “Ridgeline is a young team. They will be a team to watch from the GSL moving forward.”
Elliott threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns on the night, and ran for 55 yards.
Ben Larson led the ground attack with 72 yards, while Caden Hottman caught four passes for 49 yards.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.