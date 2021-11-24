HERMISTON — The Hermiston girls cross-country team had one of its best seasons this fall, finishing second at the District 8 Championships, and 11th at the 3A State Cross-country Championships.
The Bulldogs had two runners named to the Mid-Columbia Conference first team — Megan Joyce and Liz Newman. They were joined by second-team selections Alexia Serna and Ashley Treadwell, and Madeline Franke, who was named to the honorable mention team.
Joyce, a sophomore, led the way this season, finishing seventh at the District 8 meet, then followed that up with a 31st placing at state with a time of 19 minutes, 40.10 seconds.
Her top time of the season was 19:21.9 at the District 8 meet.
Newman, a freshman, was 56th at state, and ran a personal best of 19:52.10 at the District 8 meet.
A senior, Serna finished 45th at state, and ran a personal best of 19:54.40 at the District 8 meet.
Treadwell, a junior, ran a personal best of 19:25.60 at the MCC conference meet on Oct. 13. She finished 120th at state.
Franke, a sophomore, turned in a personal best this season of 21:20.90 at the Oregon City Invitational on Sept. 18. She finished 155th at state.
The Hermiston boys had three named to the all-conference team, led by freshman Jaysen Rodriguez and junior Miguel Duron, who were named to the second team. Senior Logan Springstead was named to the honorable mention team.
While Rodriguez led the Bulldogs this season, it was Springstead who had the top mark at state, finishing 87th. Rodriguez was 92nd at state. They were the only two Hermiston runners to qualify for state.
Rodriguez’s top time of the season was 16:55.30 at the District 8 meet.
Springstead had a season-best time of 16:54.90 at the District 8 meet, while Duron’s top time of the year was 17:23.10 at the MCC Championships.
Senior Macy Marquardt of Kennewick was named the girls Runner of the Year. She did not lose a race all season in the MCC, and won the 3A state title with a time of 17:31.60 — nearly a minute ahead of the second-place runner.
Kamiakin senior Isaac Teeples was the boys Runner of the Year. He was the top MCC runner during the fall, and won the 4A state title in a time of 14:47.80. The Braves also won the team title.
Kennewick’s Giana Marquardt (girls) and Hanford’s Jim Peterson (boys) were named Coaches of the Year.
