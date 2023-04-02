RICHLAND — Megan Palzinski won the weight throw, Jackie Garcia Sandoval won the 800, and Megan Joyce topped the field in the 1,600 on Saturday, April 1, at the fifth annual Clay Lewis Invite at Hanford High School.
The Hermiston girls finished second in the team standings with 121 points, while Pendleton was seventh with 29. Kamiakin won the team title with 167 points.
Palzinski had a winning heave of 34 feet, 5 1/4 inches, while teammates Avonlea Edwards (33-7 3/4) and Rian Woodard (32-2 1/4) were second and third.
Edwards (119-5), Palzinksi (107-3) and Woodard (96-1) placed second, third and fourth in the discus, while Edwards also was third in the shot put (33-7 3/4).
Garcia Sandoval turned in a time of 2:29.07 to win her event by nearly 4 seconds ahead of the next runner. Hermiston’s Madeline Franke was fourth in 2:36.19.
Joyce won the 1,600 with a time of 5:28.67 — 4 seconds ahead of Hanford’s Mia Beightol.
In the sprints, Alondra Risueno (13.59) and Dalia Cervantes (13.65) placed second and third in the 100, while Cervantes was second in the 200 (28.97), and Risueno was third (29.44).
Also for for the Bulldogs, Karina Ortiz was third in the 400 with a personal best 1:03.06. Abigayl Dainty was sixth I’m the 100 hurdles (18.28), and the 4x100 relay team of Dainty, Risueno, Ortiz and Cervantes was second (51.77).
The Bucks picked up a majority of their points in the field events. Chloe Gray was fourth in the shot put with mark of 31-8 3/4, with teammate Addison Kennedy sixth (30-8).
Gray also was fifth in the discus (95-1), while Nessa Neveau was seventh in the javelin (94-7). Genevieve Christiansen added a fifth-place finish in the long jump (15-0 1/2), while Hazel Case was seventh (15-0).
On the track, Aurora Whiskeyjack was eighth in the 300 hurdles (56.0), and the 4x100 relay team of Shakiya Mulalley, Case, Alison Spratling and Christiansen was sixth (54.02).
The boys shot put and discus events saw some good early season marks, with Pendleton’s Nathan Neveau winning the shot put with a mark of 49-8 1/2, while Hermiston’s Bradley Hottman was third at 45-7 1/4. Also placing for the Bulldogs were Hunter Allen (5th, 40-7 1/4) and Angel Ordaz Garcia (8th, 39-11 3/4).
In the discus, Hottman was second with a throw of 151-1, while Neveau was fourth at 148-1. Hottman also placed fifth in the javelin with a toss of 137-3.
Hottman also won the weight throw with a mark of 59-9. Teammates Kole Harris (42-0), Hunter Allen (39-0) and Xavier Lopez (33-11) finished fifth, sixth and seventh.
Hermiston also won the throwers relay as Ordaz Garcia, Jack Thomas, Harris and Allen turned in a time of 49.80 — nearly 2 seconds ahead of Chiawana.
Pendleton’s Nolan Mead soared 42-6 to place third in the triple jump. He also cleared 5-8 to finish fifth in the high jump, and was sixth in the long jump (19-2).
Hermiston’s Landon Shilhanek won the 400 in a time of 52.26, just edging Hanford’s Marco Izquierdo (52.29). Shilhanek also was fifth in the 100 (11.49), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team with Justus Counsell, Jaime Ramirez Ortega and Bio Gonzague that finished third in a time of 44.54.
In the 1,600, Hermiston’s Jaysen Rodriguez ran step for step with Kamiakin’s Ezra Teeples. Teeples won the race with a time of 4:37.46, with Rodriguez second at 4:40.
Shilhanek, Counsell, Rodriguez and Ramirez Ortega teamed up to finish fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:30. Pendleton’s team of Thaiden Cannin, Skylar Jeffers, Back Mackey and John Thatcher finished sixth (3:53.76).
Hermiston’s Kellen Joyce finished fifth in the 800 (2:07.51), while John Mills was third in the 3,200 with a personal best time of 10:08.69.
Jeffers ran a personal best 45.28 to place third in the 300 hurdles. He also was sixth in the 110 hurdles at 18.82.
In the sprints, Mackey was seventh in the 200 (24.17) and eighth in the 100 (11.61) for the Bucks.
Southridge won the boys team title with 141.67 points, while Hermiston was third (83) and Pendleton eighth (51).
Baseball
HEPPNER 5-22, VERNONIA 4-6 — The Mustangs inproved to 5-2 on the season with a sweep of the visiting Loggers on Friday, March 31.
In the opener, Heppner took an easy 3-0 lead and held on for the win.
Cameron Proudfoot hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and added an RBI single in the sixth.
Starter Tucker Ashbeck pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out six.
Vernonia’s Austin Groshong and Gage Erhardt combined on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
In the second game, Caden George hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, while Carson Eynetich, Jaime Cavan and Mason Orem hit doubles. Orem drove in four runs for the game. Ashbeck went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Ryan Haugan pitched all five innings, striking out three and walking two.
For the Loggers, Elam Cieloha went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
HERMISTON 6, SEHOME 4 — Hermiston jumped out to a 6-1 lead after three innings enroute to a win Saturday over the Mariners at the Heritage Tournement at Shelton High School.
Tanner McKoy and Barrett Stanek each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, while JR Starr went 2-for-3 with a triple.
On Friday, the Bulldogs (2-5) fell to host Shelton 10-5. The Highclimbers took an 8-4 lead after four innings and held on for the win.
Halen Kammerzell drove in two runs for Hermiston, while McKoy hit a double. On the mound, Starr, Tyler West and McKoy combined for seven strikeouts.
VERNONIA 18-9, WESTON-MCEWEN 14-6 — The TigerScots fell to 3-9 on the season after dropping a pair of game to the Loggers on Saturday.
In the opener, Vernonia broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 11-6 lead. W-M would rally in the sixth and seventh innings with eight runs, but would fall short in the end.
The Loggers took advantage of 11 W-M errors, scoring four runs off miscues.
Easton Berry hit a triple and had four RBIs for the TigerScots, while Sean Roggiero hit a double and drove in three runs.
Vernonia’s Brock Johnson and Jarryn Marine combines for 10 strikeouts, while Johnson and Dilyn Lardy each drove in three runs.
In the second game, W-M led 2-1 after three innings, then the Loggers hung four runs on the board in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth for an 9-3 lead.
The TigerScots got three runs back in the seventh, and had a chance to score more, but Jack Hempfield struck out with the bases loaded.
Mark Spencer hit a double for W-M, while Clark Hodgson had three hits.
Samson Gentry and Gage Erhardt went 4-for-4 for the Loggers, while Marine hit a double.
Softball
HERMISTON 14-13, TILLAMOOK 2-1 — The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday with the visiting Cheesemakers.
Sydney Stocker hit a grand slam in the first inning for the Bulldogs, while Hailey South, Allison Serna and Shayla Stewart had doubles.
Rylee Richmond pitch all five innings, striking out five.
In the second game, Mika Cherry went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Karsyn Botefuhr and Tallulah Cubbage hit doubles.
The Bulldogs led 5-0 after the first inning, and 13-0 after three. The Cheesemaker scored their lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
Whitney McKay pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out two.
HERMISTON 13-12, WALLA WALLA 9-22 — The Bulldogs split their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the host Blue Devils on Friday.
In the opener, Hermiston (1-3 MCC) got a solo home run from Hailey South in the first inning, and a two-run shot from Allison Serna in the sixth to lead the offense. Serna finished with three RBIs, while Sydney Stocker went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 12-3 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Sara Justice hit a triple and finished with four RBIs for Wa-Hi. She also started the game in the circle, throwing 2 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.
The Bulldogs had nine hits, led by Stocker who had three, and South with two. Macy Tovar drove in two runs.
MCLOUGHLIN 12-14, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 2-9 — Aisling Giguiere struck out 10 in the first game, and Addy Leonetti fanned six in the second as the Pioneers swept the host Bulldogs in nonleague action on Thursday, March 30.
“We are still trying to get our defense and running errors down,” said Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera, whose team had10 errors on the day. “With such a young team it’s going to take some time, but the girls have been working hard on this at practice.
Giguiere and Ally Sasser had four hits on the day for the Pioneers (6-1).
Golf
Hermiston’s Cody Adams shot a 78 to ear medalist honors at the Bulldog Invite on Friday, March 31, at Big River Golf Course.
Colby Lerten finished second with an 81 for the Bulldogs. Also scoring for Hermiston were Brycen Jones (94) and Jadyn Davis (101). Ryan Rettkowski was right behind with a 102.
“Cody had a great round and broke into the 70s for the first time this year for a PR,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “Ryan also had a PR and did great today.”
Frank Miles led Umatilla with a 104, followed by Alexis Armenta (117) and Ayden Bounxaysana (139).
In the girls division, Nadalie Cannell took medals honors with a 78, with Hanford’s Rose McCarty second with an 80.
Also for Hermiston, Kyra Tolan had a personal best with a 91, followed by Mariela Eliason (104) and MaKayla Thomas (140).
Hanford won the team title with a 399, with Hermiston (413) second and Chiawana (424) third.
College baseball
BIG BEND 5-15, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-8 — The Timberwolves fell to 2-2 in NWAC East play as the Vikings swept BMCC on Saturday in Moses Lake.
After four scoreless innings, Big Bend scored four in the fifth inning and another in the sixth to win the first game.
Chance Oldham drove in two runs for BMCC, while Dawson McGraw had one RBI.
Big Bend starter Hayden Schooler pitched the first six innings, striking out 10.
In the second game, Big Bend led 3-1 after three innings, then scored eight runs over the sixth and seventh innings to take control of the game for good.
Brody Rasmussen hit a two-run hime run for BMCC in the top of the seventh inning, while Kory Elias hit a double and Aengus Gilligan drove in two runs.
The Vikings pounded out 18 hits, including a home run and a double from Kalia Agustin, who also drove in four runs.
College softball
YAKIMA VALLEY 19-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 9-4 — The Yaks pounded out 29 hits in two games as they swept the Timberwolves on Saturday in NWAC East action.
In the opener, Gracie Hamilton hit a three-run home run for BMCC in the bottom of the sixth, while Kylie Kemp hit an RBI double and a Nikaela Higley an RBI single in the first inning.
The Yaks got home runs from Alyssa Sosky, Helena Hahn and Samantha Shamhart. Hahn and Shamhart each drove in four runs.
In the second game, BMCC led 1-0 after the second inning, only tp see the Yaks score five runs over the next two innings to take the lead for good.
Delaney Vibbert hit a double and had two RBIs for BMCC, while Kemp hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Makynzee Taylor hit two home runs and drove in five runs for YV, while Hahn had a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
