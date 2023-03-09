Herm golf.jpg

Hermiston's Cody Adams, left, and Colby Lertan wait to tee off at the Joe Dubsky Memorial Invite on March 9, 2023, at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

 Jeanne Jewett/Contributed Photo

PASCO — Hermiston’s Cody Adams and Colby Lertan each shot an 84 to tie for 40th on Thursday, March 9, at the Joe Dubsky Memorial Invite at Sun Willows Golf Course.

“They did a good job,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “There were some good scores for this early in the year. It lets us gauge where we are at. It’s good to get out and play with other kids. We are pretty happy with the start.”

