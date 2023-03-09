PASCO — Hermiston’s Cody Adams and Colby Lertan each shot an 84 to tie for 40th on Thursday, March 9, at the Joe Dubsky Memorial Invite at Sun Willows Golf Course.
“They did a good job,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “There were some good scores for this early in the year. It lets us gauge where we are at. It’s good to get out and play with other kids. We are pretty happy with the start.”
Mead’s Dyan Murray won medalist honors with a 69, while teammate Cam Cantillone was right behind with a 70 in the field of 125 players.
Mead won the team title with a 285, while Richland was second with a 309. Hermiston was 19th with a 383.
Lertan, a freshman, shot a 42 on the front and back nine, while Adams, a senior, shot a 44 on the front nine and a 40 over the last nine holes.
“Colby came out and played well at the start and settled down his nerves,” Utter said. “He wasn’t too nervous playing a varsity tournament. He plays other tournaments, but this is high school and some of the kids are four years older than him and bigger. He knew quite a few of the kids and played pretty well. Everyone left shots out there. They can see where they can improve.”
Also for the Bulldogs, Jadyn Davis shot a 107, Brycen Jones a 108 and Ryan Rettowski a 110.
“They had fun and they are bonding,” Utter said of his team. “They are working hard and trying to improve.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Friday at Zintel Canyon in Kennewick.
