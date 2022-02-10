HERMISTON — When Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas and teammate Dominic Echeverria went out onto the mat for the district championship match at 285 pounds, they played a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors before Cadenas pinned his teammate in 46 seconds.
Cadenas’ opponents at the WIAA Region 4 Regional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Hermiston might want to opt for a few games of rock-paper-scissors than take the mat against the top-ranked Cadenas, who is 28-3 on the season with 22 pins.
“He’s not really one to let the rankings get in his head,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said of Cadenas. “He takes it one match at a time, stays focused and does what he’s supposed to do. He’s no nonsense.”
The Region 4 tournament will begin at 10 a.m. All tickets must be purchased online.
The tournament will include the four Mid-Columbia Conference 3A schools, seven schools from the Greater Spokane League, and seven schools from the KingCo.
The top five competitors from each weight class will advance to Mat Classic XXXIII Feb. 18-19 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
Hermiston counts itself as a team to contend for the regional team title. The Bulldogs won the district title with 414.5 points, with Southridge second with 212.
“District was a testament to our language all year,” Larson said. We are always talking about bonus points. If you are facing a two-time state champion, we are talking about not getting pinned. We are looking to get the bonus points, getting pins.”
The Bulldogs will have 22 wrestlers sprinkled throughout the regional brackets, including nine district champions. Each bracket has 16 wrestlers.
“Across the board, we have guys in every weight class except 145,” Larson said. “This is what we have been battling for all year. I wouldn’t trade any of my 22 for anyone else. We are going to war. We have some young guys in the bottom who are starting to come through. We are counting on them and we believe in them.”
Even though his team steamrolled its way through district, Larson knows the GSL and KingCo are formidable opponents.
“The GSL is sending some phenomenal teams. Four of the top five teams will be here. Mead is ranked No. 1, we are No. 2, U-Hi is No. 3 and Mt. Spokane is No. 4. They are trying to win regionals like we are. Mead is tough, we have some work to do to beat those guys.”
Along with Cadenas, the Bulldogs have solid wrestlers throughout the lineup.
Aiden Favorite won the district title at 120 pounds, as did Eddie Cervantes (113), Jaysen Rodriguez (126), Daniel Garza (132), Hunter Dyer (138), Ben Larson (160), Jaxson Gribskov (182) and Jesse Vassey (220).
Rodriguez, just a freshman, is 27-6 this season, and has impressed Larson.
“Jaysen has been phenomenal all year,” Larson said.
Larson, who is just a sophomore, is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. He is 29-5 this season with 11 pins.
“Ben is doing awesome,” Coach Larson said. “He is a workhorse. He isn’t flashy or fancy. He sticks to the fundamentals. He is going to get you tired, and he is going to wrestle you tough in the third period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.