HERMISTON — Twenty-five goals scored in five games.
The Hermiston girls soccer team did not score that many goals the past two years combined in the Mid-Columbia Conference, but the Bulldogs did learn valuable lessons from their new conference members in Washington.
“I feel like playing against the MCC in all sports has helped us,” said senior team co-captain Jayden Ray. “They have some legit teams. We have grown as a team and players the past two years. It has shown us our faults and where we can be better.”
The Bulldogs will try to run their record to 6-0 on Saturday, March 13, when Hood River Valley visits Kennison Field.
The Bulldogs (5-0) have been putting their lessons learned to good use this season, albeit with a makeshift schedule with games against their former Oregon foes, and two upcoming games against MCC partners Chiawana and Walla Walla.
“I’m excited to play them,” Ray said of the Oregon teams. “I like playing the teams I did when I was a freshman — a little reminiscing — but also being able to put our team to the test.”
A poll of this year’s opponents would have the Bulldogs heading back to the MCC.
The Bulldogs beat former Columbia River Conference rival Pendleton 7-0 in their season opener, then trounced Umatilla 7-0. They followed with a 5-0 win over The Dalles, then rallied for a 2-1 win over Hood River. Hermiston beat The Dalles again, this time 4-1, on Thursday, March 11.
“It’s a game changer,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “You go from pushing and being hard on them, and now you can sit back and enjoy it. I have a big smile from ear to ear that the culture and family bond we wanted is here. I have learned as much from the girls as they have from me. I am improving as much as they are.”
It was Hermiston’s first win over Hood River in recent memory. The teams tied three times (2013, 2015, 2017) in the past eight years.
“I had never played Pendleton before,” junior co-captain Jizelle Gonzalez said. “Our coaches told us about the rivalry.”
Of the team’s 25 goals, Ray has a team-leading nine, including a hat trick on March 11 against The Dalles.
“Nine goals is huge,” Guizar said. “I don’t know the last time Hermiston had a player with double-digit goals. She is ready to finish her senior season strong. She is enjoying soccer for one more year.”
Gonzalez has four goals, and the team’s other junior co-captain, Sydney Seavert, has three — a hat trick in their first game against The Dalles — along with a team-high six assists.
“Where did all of these goals come from?” Gonzalez asked. “Last year, I had three goals, now I have four in four games. Our program is so tired of losing, so I think when we got the opportunity to play, we took advantage of it. We are excited to be winning these games.”
Seavert agreed.
“I’m just super happy to have a season,” she said. “It’s good to win games. Our goal this season is to finish with zero losses. Playing in the MCC toughens you up.”
A fresh start
Guizar changed the Bulldogs’ practices and game plan this season, and the change has been positive.
“This year, he changed the way he coaches,” Gonzalez said. “Our drills at practice have changed. We are working on fundamentals, the pace at practice is at a game pace, and we have better chemistry on the team as well. It feels good to pay him back for all the work he has put in for us.”
For Seavert, the changes have meant more opportunities and responsibility.
“I got moved to midfield and I have more opportunities for assists,” Seavert said. “I get to help control the game and make sure the girls are in control.”
Ray said the changes have infused a sense of pride into the team.
“It’s really nice, winning has given us a confidence boost,” she said. “It’s great to have this team my senior year. We have a good chemistry. If we were in the MCC this year, we would be holding our own.”
While the goals are flooding the net, Hermiston goalkeeper Caitlin Anderholm has been a little lonely on her end of the field.
“It gets to the point where the defenders are playing rock paper scissors, and Caitlin is catching moths,” Gonzalez said with a laugh. “Freddy has no idea, he’s always watching the action at the other end.”
There are just four seniors on this year’s team — Ray, Leah Englebrecht, Elizabeth Hernandez and Maralyne Pacheco — leaving the Bulldogs with a solid group of returning players next season.
“Jayden and I have played together since we were 4 years old,” Seavert said. “Senior Night, I will be bawling my eyes out.”
Until then, they will enjoy the ride.
