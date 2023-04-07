HERMISTON — The Hermiston High School Golf Association will hold its 27th annual two-person scramble golf tournament April 22 at Big River Golf Course, Umatilla.
The cost is $75 per person, with students $40. There is a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Carts are not included, but can be reserved by calling the golf course at 541-922-3006 by April 14.
A biscuits and gravy breakfast will be served 7:30-8:45 a.m., with a barbecue lunch following the tournament.
Entries, with checks payable to HHS Golf association, can be sent to 600 S. First St., Hermiston, OR 97838. Entries also can be made at the golf course.
For businesses looking to help, hole sponsorships are available. The cost is $50 for one sign, $100 for two signs, $250 for two signs and two tournament entries, and $500 for a banner sponsor and four tournament entries.
The group also is accepting prize donations. Contact Julie Spoo at 541-314-5506.
The money raised helps the Hermiston boys and girls golf programs with extra necessities.
“We are working on player development and putting together a hitting facility,” Hermiston girls coach Janci Sivey said. “It has been a work in progress since before I started coaching.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.