HERMISTON — Hermiston High School will be offering ImPACT testing Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Those who plan to participate in the computerized test are suggested to arrive at least 10 minutes before it begins. If the student has had the test done in the past year, there is no need to repeat it, as it remains valid for two years.
The high school will also be offering sports physicals at the wellness clinic the day before and after the ImPACT testing. Physicals will be available from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday, and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The cost is $10 per student, and only cash and checks are accepted.
Both the ImPACT test and physicals are only available for students grades 7-12.
