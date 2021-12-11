KENNEWICK — In the marquee game of the Mid-Columbia Conference on Saturday, Dec. 11, Hermiston knocked off Kamiakin 64-61 to improve to 2-0 in the conference standings.
“I would imagine they’d be picked to win this one,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “We feel fortunate to come here and come out with a win.”
Senior Katelyn Heideman drilled a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 16 seconds left in regulation to give the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0 MCC) a62-61 lead. With just 6.5 seconds remaining, Izzy Simmons made a pair of free throws for a 64-61 lead.
Kamiakin pushed the ball up the court, and Nikole Thomas launched a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1 second left on the clock, but it did not go in.
Heideman finished with 13 points, but none were bigger than her late-game heroics.
“I just had a feeling it was a good shot,” Heideman said. “I didn’t have much time left.”
The game was close throughout, with a 17-17 tie after three quarters, and the Bulldogs leading 36-32 at the half. Heideman scored the last five points of the second quarter to put Hermiston out front.
The Braves struck back at the start of the third with a 3-pointer from Thomas and a basket by Mia Howard for a 37-36 lead.
After a 41-41 tie with 3:30 left in the third, Hermiston got a 3 from Alexis Ackerman, and the final three points of the quarter from freshman Izzy Simmons for a 51-45 lead.
Kamiakin’s Liv Whitemarsh-Bass scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to even the score.
The teams traded points throughout the quarter. Kamiakin took a 60-59 lead with 1:08 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Maddy Rendall. A free throw by Nicole Wertenberger with 26 seconds left made it 61-59.
Heideman then hit her shot.
“It was pretty sloppy,” Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher said of his team’s play. “We had the opportunity to win that game. We battled back, took the lead and shot ourselves in the foot with missed free throws (10 for 22) and turnovers.”
Simmons led the Bulldogs with 17 points and eight rebounds, while fellow freshman Ellie Heideman had 11 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Young hauled down 10 rebounds.
“They are young girls, but they have basketball in dog years,” Ego said of his two freshmen. “They are young in high school basketball experience, but they are seasoned players.”
Rendall led the Braves with 15 points, Thomas added 11.
Boys basketball
KAMIAKIN 99, HERMISTON 20 — Tyler Bilodeau and Trey Arland each had 20 points as Kamiakin rolled to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the visiting Bulldogs.
“We didn’t quit, which I appreciate,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “We could make a basket in the first quarter, and they couldn’t miss. It was like fighting uphill.”
The Braves (4-0, 2-0 MCC) led 31-4 after the first quarter and 62-12 at the half.
“They made eight 3-pointers in the first half,” Smith said.
Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 MCC), while Derek Devin added five points.
“I told the boys, we know where we are at now,” Smith said. “We need to get better as a program. I was fine with their effort, we need to work on execution.”
