HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs raked in the awards for the Region 6 All-Central lacrosse team, placing six men on the first team.
The Bulldogs finished the season 15-2 overall. They lost a 12-2 game to Mercer Island, Washington, in the 3A state semifinals.
Senior Carson Bradshaw was a first-team midfielder and the top face-off man.
Bradshaw scored a team-high 65 goals and added 41 assists. He also had 281 ground balls and won 259 of 298 face-offs (86.9%). He has signed to play at Rockhurst University in Missouri.
Senior Vinny Trevino was a first team attacker. He was second on the team with 47 goals. He also had 30 assists and 53 ground balls. He has signed to play at Newberry College in South Carolina.
Francisco Atilano was named a first team defensive midfielder. The senior had five goals and 35 ground balls.
Junior Kahn Schlegel was the first team long stick midfielder. He had 39 ground balls.
Senior defensemen Marcus Winebarger and Isaiah Sandoval were first-team selections. Sandoval had 44 ground balls, while Winebarger had 30 ground balls and two assists.
Senior Andrew Guerrero was named a second-team attacker. He had 31 goals, 15 assists and 28 ground balls. He has signed to play at Adams State University in Colorado.
