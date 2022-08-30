Hermiston head football coach David Faaeteete raises his arms in encouragement to his players before the kickoff against Pasco on Oct. 22, 2021, at Kennison Field. Faaeteete will discuss the weekly game plan during Hermiston Linebacker Club luncheons Thursdays, noon at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.
HERMISTON — The Hermiston Linebacker Club is ready to kick off the 2022 season. The group huddles up on Thursdays, noon at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.
Everyone is invited to attend and hear from coach David Faaeteete. During the weekly luncheons, he gives a recap of the previous week’s gridiron action and shares the game plan for the upcoming matchup. The Bulldogs will open the season at home against the Hanford Falcons on Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. at Kennison Field.
Those planning to attend the Linebacker Club are asked to RSVP at least a day in advance to order meals. The cost is $13 for members and $15 for non-members.
Club membership is $100 and pre-paid lunches for the season is $120. Any donations or leftover funds are donated to the football program. For more information or to RSVP, callFlora Larson or Sheron Varikatt at 541-567-5215.
