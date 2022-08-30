Linebacker Club: Coach David Faaeteete
Hermiston head football coach David Faaeteete raises his arms in encouragement to his players before the kickoff against Pasco on Oct. 22, 2021, at Kennison Field. Faaeteete will discuss the weekly game plan during Hermiston Linebacker Club luncheons Thursdays, noon at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Linebacker Club is ready to kick off the 2022 season. The group huddles up on Thursdays, noon at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.

Everyone is invited to attend and hear from coach David Faaeteete. During the weekly luncheons, he gives a recap of the previous week’s gridiron action and shares the game plan for the upcoming matchup. The Bulldogs will open the season at home against the Hanford Falcons on Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m. at Kennison Field.

