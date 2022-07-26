SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Armed with fresh-picked watermelons, the Hermiston 10-12 Little League softball team packed up and headed to the Northwest Regional Tournament.
While the watermelons were a gift for their first opponent, they also provided a little hometown magic.
Hermiston won its first two games at regionals, beating Lewiston, Idaho, 17-0 on Saturday, July 23, and Palmer, Alaska, 10-0 on July 24.
Hermiston will play Issaquah, Washington, at 4 p.m. July 27.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” Hermiston coach Travis Rood said. “They are very happy with where we are right now. They have been disciplined at the plate, and we’ve gotten great pitching performances by Lillian Rood both games. Not a lot of opportunities for hits, there’s been a lot of walking going on.”
Lillian Rood struck out all nine batters she faced in the opener against Idaho — a game that lasted just three innings.
Kylie Virgil hit a triple and drove in five runs, while Lexi Sinor went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Lillian Rood threw a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.
Hermiston had seven hits on the day, and took advantage of 13 walks.
When Hermiston exchanged gifts with Idaho before their game, it wasn’t just the standard team pin. The players also handed their opponents watermelons from Pollock Farms in Hermiston
“We decided to do watermelons,” Rood said. “It’s the first time any team has brought watermelons to regionals.”
Against Alaska, Lillian Rood threw a no-hitter and Virgil drove in three runs as Hermiston invoked the 10-run rule in the fourth inning.
“Us coaches, we give them the tools to perform, they have to do it,” Rood said. “We are there to help them succeed. They have to take it upon themselves to do the work. The girls have been very humble and have been hanging out with some of the other girls.”
Hermiston won the Oregon state tournament July 10 to advance to regionals.
It’s the first time the Hermiston 10-12 softball team has advanced to regionals since 1993, when it placed third.
The regional champion will advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
