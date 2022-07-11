Hermiston won the 10-12 state Little League softball title on Sunday, July 10, 2022, with a 9-8 victory over Bend South in Medford. Hermiston will play in the regional tournament starting July 23 in San Bernardino, California.
MEDFORD — Gracelyn Tyree struck out five, and Kylie Virgil drove in three runs as Hermiston beat Bend South 9-8 on Sunday, July 10, in the championship game of the 10-12 state Little League softball tournament in Hermiston.
“The worked their tails off to get where they are at right now,” Hermiston coach Travis Rood said. “Gracelyn came in and pitched a phenomenal game after pitching just two innings at district. She got help from the defense.”
Hermiston advances to the Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, California, playing its first game at noon on July 23 against Idaho. Also in the regional bracket are Wyoming, Washington, Alaska and Montana.
The regional champion will advance to the Little League World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.
“They are excited to show what they have at San Bernardino,” Rood said.
Against Bend South, Hermiston took a 4-0 lead after the first inning, and Virgil hit a two-run triple in the second inning to help her team to a 7-5 lead after two innings.
After the fourth, Hermiston led 9-6, and Bend South added another run in the fifth to make it 9-7.
Kenley Venoy went 4-for-4 with four singles and an RBI for Hermiston.
“Bend South came back and strung a couple of hits together, but we had some errors that allowed runs to score,” Rood said. “The girls kept their composure and got out of the innings.”
Hermiston opened state with a 9-3 win over Del Norte on Friday, then followed with a pair of wins Saturday — 11-8 over South Beaverton, and 7-1 over Bend South.
“Our ace pitcher (Lillian Rood) pitched Saturday and she ran out of innings to pitch today,” Rood said.
Over the first three games, Lillian Rood struck out 34 of the 61 batters she faced, and had an ERA of .447. She allowed just four hits, and the team backed her with stellar defense.
Venoy also hit a solo in-the-park home run in the win over South Beaverton.
Over the past two seasons, Hermiston has just one postseason loss — in last year’s state title game to NE Portland.
“This is redemption for the girls who were here last year,” Rood said. “They are stoked to go down to regionals.”
