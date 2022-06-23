HERMISTON — Hermiston’s Jocie Elwood, Hailey South and Sydney Stocker were named to the Mid-Columbia Conference softball second team by the conference coaches.
Sophomore outfielder Kaylee Elliott was selected to the honorable mention team.
Conference champion Walla Walla dominated the first team with seven players, including Player of the Year Tallulah Sickels, for the second year in a row. Wa-Hi’s Arch McHie was named Coach of the Year.
The Bulldogs finished 10-6 in conference play, including a win over the Blue Devils. They finished 15-8 overall, just falling short of the 3A state tournament.
South, the Bulldogs’ shortstop, hit .486 with 34 hits. She had four doubles, three triples and a team-high five home runs, along with 20 RBIs and 32 runs scored. She also had a team-high 17 stolen bases.
Behind the plate, Stocker had 94 putouts and had just one error on the season. At the plate, she hit .348 with 24 hits, including two doubles, three triples and four home runs. Stocker drove in 14 runs and scored 19 times.
Just a sophomore, Elwood took care of duties at third base. Offensively, she hit .409 with 27 hits, including three doubles, four triples and three home runs. She had a team-high 30 RBIs and scored 28 times.
An outfielder, Elliott had 23 putouts and just three errors in 22 games. She .375 with 27 hits, 11 RBIs and she scored 25 times. She also had eight stolen bases.
On the baseball field, Hermiston senior Hunter Dyer was the lone Bulldog to earn honors. He was named a second-team utility player by the conference coaches. For the season, he hit a team-high .432 with 19 hits, including one double and seven RBIs. He only struck out three times in 44 at-bats.
In the field, Dyer had 83 putouts and committed just one error in 15 games.
Conference champion Kennewick had Daniel Dickinson named Player of the Year, Leyton Lind selected as Pitcher of the Year, and Lenny Ayres named Coach of the Year by his peers.
