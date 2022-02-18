HERMISTON — Hermiston had freshman Izzy Simmons and senior Katelyn Heideman selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference girls all-conference team that was announced Wednesday, Feb. 16.
“I think it's the first time Hermiston has had two players on the all-league team since we moved into the MCC,” Bulldogs coach Jay Ego said.
Simmons was named to the second team, while Heideman was selected to the honorable mention team.
Simmons, a 5-foot-7 point guard, who was limited to 15 games because of an ankle injury, averaged 19.6 points a game and was the fourth leading scorer in the conference.
In MCC play, Simmons averaged 20.9 points, nine rebounds, five assists and 3.4 steals a game.
Heideman, a 5-5 shooting guard who has signed to play at University of Providence, averaged 13.7 points a game over 21 games.
In the MCC, she averaged 13.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and two steals a game.
“She has learned to put the ball on the floor and go to the basket,” Ego said.
The Bulldogs, who finished 8-8 in conference play, will lose five seniors, but will return Simmons, fellow freshman Ellie Heideman, junior Adrianna Coleman and several others.
“We have a big core of girls coming back,” Ego said. “Bailey (Young) is a huge presence for us inside. She has kind of taken over the boards (12.8 rebound per game). She will be hard to replace.”
Richland junior Kylee Fox was named conference MVP for the second year in a row, while Leanna Lepe of Pasco was named Defensive Player of the Year. Aaron Barcot of Pasco was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
MCC boys
Hermiston sophomore Grant Olsen was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference honorable mention team by the conference coaches.
Olsen, a 6-4 forward, averaged 20.35 points a game. He was third in the conference in scoring behind Kamiakin’s Tyler Bilodeau (23.32) and Walla Walla’s Diego Jaques (22.20).
Olson also had six rebounds and two assists a game for the Bulldogs, who finished 4-12 in MCC play.
Bilodeau, a 6-8 forward, has signed to play at Oregon State University. He was named the MCC Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He also was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Richland’s Earl Streufert was named Coach of the Year.
