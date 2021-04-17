HERMISTON — When Hermiston Raceway opens on May 1, there will be a little something for all racing fans.
The season opens with the Speed Tour Modified Series, then returns on May 15 with Saturday Night Thunder, which will include West Coast vintage sports cars, late models, legends and bombers.
“Every single night has something entertaining,” raceway promoter/owner Greg Walden said. “There’s not a weak show.”
Tickets went on sale earlier this week, and are available online only.
The raceway is following all state and county health guidelines, and will be limited to 25% capacity, which is approximately 1,050 fans. Concessions will be boxed in a to-go manner for the spectators.
“We had three events last year, and the health department limited us to 250 fans and 250 people in the competitor area,” Walden said. “When there were only 250 in the stands, it looked pretty thin. There is hope if things keep going in the right direction that we might be able to add more fans.”
While the raceway was shut down, Walden and his crew made much-needed improvements to the three-eighths mile asphalt oval track, and sponsors are back on board for another season.
“The track was built in 1967,” Walden said. “There has really been no improvement since then. We had about a quarter of it resurfaced so that there is a better surface for them to race on.”
The back side of the track, and a 6-foot stretch between the wall and the track, which was a huge source of dust when cars went through, has been resurfaced. The starting line also has a fresh coat of paint.
“That small section was dirt for years,” Walden said. “The cars would kick up dust. This will be better for the fans in the stands. The place has been beat up for so long. We are treating it the way it should be. The sponsorships and competitors reflect that. The Hermiston people have been great.”
Walden said he has businesses in line to help put on a good show and entertain people.
Other events on tap for the raceway include Night of Destruction, starring Mr. Dizzy on July 17, Saturday Night Thunder on July 31, the Labor Day Spectacular on Sept. 4-5, and Championship Night on Sept. 12.
The final event of the racing season will be Oct. 23 with the Racing Dynamik’s Prolate Challenge, featuring pro lates, hobby stocks, legends, mini-stocks and hornets.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night, with racing commencing at 6 p.m.
Walden, a former racer who used to compete at the raceway, has leased the raceway since 2018 with an option to buy.
The raceway opened as the Umatilla Speedway on April 30, 1967.
