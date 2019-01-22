After an action-packed 2018 season, the Hermiston Raceway is preparing to burn even more rubber this year.
A total of 14 events are slated for this year’s season, including the last-minute addition of the Chump 300 Enduro on the Roval — a race in which the oval track is altered to detour into a paved section in the infield at the back of the course.
“That way, our racers aren’t just turning their cars right the entire time,” said owner Greg Walden.
Walden promises this season will continue to “revive the facility” and “bring action-packed, pavement-pounding racing” to Hermiston.
The schedule kicks off on Saturday, April 20 with the Raceway’s Saturday Night Thunder event. The race will include appearances from Washington’s Wesco Sprint Cars, the Quinn Preston Memorial Bombers and Road Hogs, and competitions with drivers in the raceway’s six standard categories.
Two double-header events are also slated in May and August, including the Hermiston debut of the Labor Day Spectacular, which runs from Saturday, August 31 to Sunday, September 1. The weekend will feature modified races from the Intermountain Outlaw Modified Series, Intermountain Winged Sprint Car Series, and the Northwest Super Late Model Series in their only Hermiston appearance for the season.
“It should be a great year,” Walden said. “We gained a lot of interest last year. We have a plan for improvement, and we’re on the right track.”
Gates for Saturday Night Thunder open at 4:30 p.m., with races commencing at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 20 — Saturday Night Thunder, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 4 — Northwest Mini Stock Tour, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18 — Best of the West, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 31 — North American Big Rigs Semi Trucks, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 — Northwest Figure 8 Association, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 15 — Hometown Heroes, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 29 — Thunder on the Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6 — Intermountain Outlaw Modified Series, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20 — Washington Midget Racing Association, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 31 — Open Wheel Thunder, 4 p.m.
Sunday, September 1 — Atomic Screenprinting 125, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7 — Hometown Heroes Championships, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 28 — Fall Brawl, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 12 — Chump 300 Enduro on the Roval, 4:30 p.m.
