RICHLAND — Caden Hottman scored on a 50-yard pass from Chase Elliott with 3:07 left to play in the game as Hermiston rallied from a 21-9 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Hanford 22-21 on Friday, Oct. 29, in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“It was sloppy, but the kids persevered through adversity and turnovers,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “We had some big stops late in the game, and we had some big plays by Chase and the offensive line.”
After KJ Ramirez hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass on a slant route to pull the Bulldogs within 21-15 with 3:21 to play, Hermiston attempted an onside kick.
Abel Alatorre executed the kick, a Hanford player got his hands on the ball, but Jaxon Gribskov punched the ball free and Alex Garcia pounced on the ball for Hermiston.
A few seconds later, Hottman found the end zone. Alatorre converted the PAT as the Bulldogs took the lead.
“Caden makes big plays,” Faaeteete said. “Chase found Caden wide open and he rumbled all the way down the field. We knew he was scoring. We had great blocking opening up the passing game. None of them were quitting.”
Faaeteete said the onside kick is something that gets practiced every Thursday.
“The kids executed,” he said. “That was huge. The will of the team was reflected in the last three minutes of the game.”
Elliott completed 22 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Larson, Ramirez and Hottman were on the receiving end of the scoring passes.
“It was great to see KJ get a touchdown,” Faaeteete said. “Speaks volumes to the work he put in to get here.”
Ramirez broke his foot during training camp and returned last week in a limited capacity.
Larson ran for 33 yards, while Hottman caught five passes for 79 yards.
Hanford’s Kevin Hester ran for 143 yards and touchdowns of 14, 18 and 57 yards.
Hermiston is scheduled to play a crossover game with a team from the Greater Spokane League next week. The pairings have not been announced.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.