KENNEWICK — The Hermiston girls basketball team is making the Mid-Columbia Conference sit up and take notice just four games into the season.
Freshman Izzy Simmons had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 65-45 victory over Southridge on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Hermiston is 7-0 overall and is averaging 71 points a game.
“In order to be good at the end, you have to go through a process and fight to the end,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “This was one of those games. I’m proud of the girls for fighting the whole way.”
Pasco is the only other undefeated team in the MCC at 2-0 in conference play, and 4-0 overall. Pasco is at Hermiston on Jan. 21.
Hermiston got off to another slow start as the Suns scored the first basket of the game, and the Bulldogs struggled to get into a rhythm.
The Bulldogs led 15-11 after the first quarter, and took an 18-11 lead after Simmons opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. Southridge would score the next seven points to forge an 18-18 tie.
Simmons would drain another 3-pointer, and the Bulldogs would hold the Suns scoreless for nearly 3 minutes in taking a 28-19 lead.
Hermiston would score six of the final eight points of the quarter, getting two baskets off Southridge turnovers, for a 34-22 lead at the half.
Bailey Young would score seven of her 14 points in the third quarter, and Simmons would add four as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 47-33
Katelyn Heideman opened the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers in a span of 10 seconds to give the Bulldogs a 53-33 lead. Simmons added a 3-pointer, and Ellie Heideman added back-to-back baskets later in the quarter as Hermiston kept its 20-point lead intact.
Young had 10 rebounds to go with her 14 points, while Katelyn Heideman added 13 points, Ellie Heideman 10 points and eight rebounds, and Morgan Brown eight rebounds and eight blocks.
“She is so athletic,” Ego said of Brown. “Her best is still ahead of her.”
Jadyn Holdren led the Suns with 12 points and five rebounds, while Sanders added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Hermiston will host Lewiston, Idaho, on Jan. 4.
