A group of Hermiston soccer players are going to Hawaii this summer, but they'll need some help to get to their destination.
Hermiston Revolution's U12 girls team, consisting of players aged 11-12, have been selected to compete in the National AYSO tournament in Honolulu from June 30 to July 7, and are in need of sponsorships, donations, and goods to auction. Their goal is $15,000, and currently they have just over $3,600.
"There is a big misconception that we get support from the big parent organization (AYSO), but the reality is, every region is on their own, and receives no monetary help for any programs," said U12 head coach Erica Juarez. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these girls, and we are working hard to make this dream a reality."
To donate, visit www.ayso887.org. The team also has a Banner Bank select account (AYSO 887), and a P.O. box (472 Hermiston, OR 97838).
