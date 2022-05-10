HERMISTON — Carson Bradshaw’s first memory of playing lacrosse is when his dad Lucas had to force him to get in the truck for tryouts. He was 9 years old.
Now, Bradshaw is the last man off the field, staying late after practice to work on his game.
It’s all paid off for the Hermiston senior, who will take his talents to Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.
“The kid’s work ethic is out of this world,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We get done with practice, and he stays another 45 minutes. Then he and Vinny (Trevino) go over and help the youth kids.
This group of seniors is an amazing group. They give 100 percent at practice and games, then turn around and give back to the youth program.”
Rockhurst coach Kevin Kelly said he was sold on Bradshaw when he saw video of him play.
“We saw Carson’s ability to face-off and then become instant offense,” Kelly said. “He simply just gets the job done, and we loved that about him. He’s also a tremendous student and we are a high academic institution, so it was a natural fit.”
Bradshaw is the third Hermiston lacrosse player this spring to sign to play in college. Trevino is going to Newberry College, and Andrew Guerrero will play at Adams State University.
A 5-foot-9, 170-pound face-off man/midfielder, Bradshaw said Kelly reached out to him about playing for the Hawks.
“Their coach emailed me and he said a bunch of their face-off guys got hurt and they need someone to come in right away,” Bradshaw said. “They have a good medical program there (he wants to be an emergency room doctor), and they have a good lacrosse team. It was a good fit for me. It’s pretty expensive and far from home, but the pros outweigh the cons. I got a good athletic and educational scholarship, which made it easier too.”
Rockhurst University is a private Jesuit university founded in 1910.
The Hawks compete at the NCAA Division II level in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. They finished 8-6 overall this season, including an 11-4 loss to Lindenwood in the GLVC Tournament semifinals.
“I hope I can make a big impact my first year there,” Bradshaw said. “It’s out of my comfort zone but I am excited. I just want to see what’s on the other side of the country. They are a good team, that’s why I decided to take their offer. I hope I can get in there and do good things and take it all the way. Even a conference title would be nice.”
Bradshaw said he hasn’t visited the campus yet, but plans to this summer.
“I hope to go this summer and hang out with a couple of friends I know down there,” he said. “I played Impulse Lacrosse (in Oklahoma) with Harrison Hayes. He is super cool. Vinny is the one who introduced me to team stuff. They were all super cool down there, they made it super easy.”
The Hawks are getting a quality player in Bradshaw, who leads the Bulldogs (13-1) with 51 goals, 37 assists, 210 ground balls and he’s won 90% of his face-offs.
Hermiston opens the 3A state playoffs Saturday, May 14, at Peninsula.
“He is very quick, and the most humble player I have ever coached,” Arnold said. “He doesn’t gloat, he just goes on the field and does his job. If he takes what he brought to Hermiston, he will definitely be an impact player for them. I think he will be a great college player.”
Kelly, who noted that Bradshaw is Rockhurst’s first Oregon recruit, plans on Bradshaw playing as a true freshman.
“We see Carson as having the opportunity to step on the field immediately, whether it’s at the face-off X as a freshman, or both at the X and at offensive midfield,” he said. “In our early evaluation, we think he’ll be an impact player for all four years.”
College lacrosse has been on Bradshaw’s radar since he played for the Mud Dawgs when he was younger. He looked at several schools, including ones that offered lacrosse as a club sport, before choosing Rockhurst.
Bradshaw also played football up until eighth grade and played his sophomore year in high school. He also ran cross-country for the Bulldogs, but he always gravitated back to lacrosse.
“It was my calling,” Bradshaw said. “I wanted to take it all the way.”
