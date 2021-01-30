HERMISTON — If Hermiston High School track coach Emilee Strot had to pick one word to describe Paige Palzinski, it would be potential.
The last time Palzinksi competed was the Washington 3A state track meet her sophomore year, but the University of Idaho saw something special in her and signed the talented thrower on Nov. 11, 2020.
“We are excited to add Paige to the Vandal family,” Tim Cawley, Idaho director of track and field/cross-country, said in a release from the school. “She is a very dynamic thrower, and with her athleticism she has a lot of room to grow. She is also very talented in the classroom and fits in great with the team.”
Palzinski, whose top event is the shot put, said Idaho was a good fit for her academically and for athletics.
“I could not have found a better school for me,” she said. “I got to meet the coaches and the girls. It marries my love for education and academics. It was pretty sweet.”
Palzinski has not declared a major, but has her sights set on the science programs at Idaho.
“I’m really passionate about science, especially pre-med,” she said. “They have programs targeted to get students in the right places.”
Idaho was not on Palzinski’s radar when she first started looking at schools.
Oregon State, Oregon and Washington State were high on her list, but Hermiston assistant coach Mykael Mannucci (nee Bothum), a former standout for the Bulldogs, reached out to her former school.
“She sent them my info, and I said that was cool,” Palzinski said. “They got back to me and said they wanted to meet me.”
Idaho should trust that Mannucci would only recommend throwers with an upside.
Mannucci, a 2005 Hermiston graduate, holds the indoor (56-5¼) and outdoor (52-8¼) women’s shot put records at Idaho, and also was a standout discus thrower.
Endless potential
Palzinski caught the eye of her track coaches her freshman year, but it was her sophomore year that convinced them they had a special athlete in their midst.
With Palzinski’s junior track season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her coaches knew they had to promote her talent.
“I saw her potential,” Strot said. “David (Faaeteete) saw it. We had to find a way to show college coaches her potential. I have hundreds of videos of her in the weight room, on the track and throwing. I put together a video and sent it out. The Idaho throws coaches saw potential in Paige and wanted her. She loved how the track and field and cross-country teams were ranked nationally when it came to academics. I’m excited for her.”
As a sophomore, Palzinski won the Mid-Columbia Conference and District 8 titles and earned a trip to state, where she placed ninth.
She has a personal best of 40 feet, 10¾ inches in the shot put
Palzinski tore her left ACL the summer before her junior year and missed basketball season. She was ready to go for track before it got canceled.
Palzinski threw herself into training this past summer, running, lifting and throwing at her family farm.
She had a few throwing sessions with Strot, who also introduced her to throwing the hammer.
“Coach Strot got us together this summer and had throwing days,” Palzinski said. “It was so much fun. Idaho recruited me for the shot put, but they see potential in me as a hammer thrower.”
There aren’t a lot of opportunities to throw the hammer in the MCC, but Strot had a feeling it would be an event in which Palzinski would excel.
“I have been thinking of getting it in her hands for a couple of years,” she said. “We had times when we treated it as a competition and measured the throws. She was really into it.”
Coaching advantage
Hermiston is blessed with three former Division I athletes to work with the program’s throwers.
Strot is a former college thrower who qualified for the NCAAs in the shot put and discus when she competed at UC Berkeley and Kentucky.
As a senior at Gresham High School in 2004, she won the Oregon 4A state titles in the shot put (46-2¾) and discus (152-4). Bothum finished eighth (38-5¾) that year in the shot put.
Mannucci twice qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships (2009-10), and the Outdoor Championships in 2010.
Faaeteete played football at Oregon, and also participated on the Ducks’ track and field teams for two years. As a senior at North Medford High School, he won the 2004 4A state discus title with a throw of 168-4, and was second in the shot put with a toss of 57-9.
“Having them and the experience they are able to share is inspiring,” Palzinski said. “They do a really good job of putting things into perspective. They tell us we are throwing heavy things, and trying to throw them far. We aren’t curing cancer. When you enter the ring, you are calm.”
A waiting game
Spring sports are expected to begin with pre-contest practices on March 15, with the season ending May 1.
Palzinski is hoping to get her senior track season in, but likely will forgo basketball, which will begin play in May.
“Being signed, I don’t know if I will play,” she said. “I want to stay healthy to compete at the college level. I am holding out hope. I have been trying to do what I can. If we have a track season, I want to give it my all and have the most fun I can. All of us dream that we get to have an actual activity.”
Palzinski said the COVID restrictions have been hard, especially not being able to see her friends on a regular basis, but she tried to make the best of things.
“I’m lucky to live somewhere where I have a horse to ride, a dog to train and I have two siblings,” she said. “It hasn’t gotten to the point where I have given up hope. It could be much worse.”
