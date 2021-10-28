HERMISTON — If everything falls into place as Hermiston cross-county coach Troy Blackburn believes they can, he will be taking the boys and girls teams to the state championships.
The Bulldogs will run Saturday, Oct. 30, at the District 8 3A/4A Cross-country Championships at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane. The top three teams and top 21 runners will advance to state.
“They are pretty tough,” Blackburn said of the Spokane schools. “According to the standings, there are four of them ahead of us. Our guys are just as good as their third or fourth team. I think we can take that third spot to go to state.”
Mead and North Central are the top two Spokane schools, with Cheney in the mix.
Among the top runners are Mead senior Brycen Gardner, who ran under 15 minutes at the Max Jensen Richland Invite on Oct. 9, and Brody Hartley from Walla Walla, who has been one of the Mid-Columbia Conference's top 3A runners all season.
Hermiston freshman Jaysen Rodriguez is right there as well. He has been on Hartley’s tail all season, and was second to Hartley in the MCC Championships last week with a personal best time of 17:17.40.
“He is such a mature kid, and he’s humble,” Blackburn said of Rodriguez. “He has been a nice surprise.”
Blackburn figures the Bulldogs will have to place three guys among the top 21 to get the entire team to state. That batch includes Logan Springstead and Zach Turner, with Pedro Pacheco, Johnny Mills and Grant Anderson figuring in the points.
The Bulldogs will be without their No. 2 runner, Miguel Duron. His family is Seventh-day Adventist, which does not allow activities on Saturday.
“He chose not to run Saturday and we respect that,” Blackburn said. “I tried to talk to the league about it, but I may have to go to the state.”
In the girls division, Mead is the team to beat, with Hermiston and Kennewick right behind.
The Lions beat the Bulldogs by two points for the MCC title last week.
“We were very pleased last week with how close we were without Liz Newman (family obligation),” Blackburn said. “It changes things with Liz in there. If they run like they did last week, we could be second. After the three of us, there is a pretty big gap. It’s about placing and it’s about pride. We are done with Kennewick beating us.”
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt is the hands-down favorite Saturday. She has run a personal best 17:06.90 this season, and has the second best time in the state behind Ella Borsheim of 4A Bellarmine Prep (16:44.60).
Walla Walla senior Sariah Hepworth also is one of the top 3A runners in District 8.
The Bulldogs have been led this season by sophomore Megan Joyce, senior Alexia Serna, junior Ashley Treadwell and Newman. Jacqueline Garcia Sandoval, Madeline Franke and Lillian Fields figure into the scoring.
Blackburn said he has kept practice light this week with 4 to 6 mile runs.
“Just fine tuning things,” he said. “We’ve also done some speed work. Overall, it hasn’t been a killer.”
