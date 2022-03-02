TACOMA, Wash. — The Hermiston girls basketball team already made history by becoming the first Oregon team to reach the Washington 3A state tournament.
Now, the Bulldogs are in the Elite 8 of the Hardwood Classic after handing Kelso a 57-46 loss Wednesday, March 2 at the Tacoma Dome.
Hermiston (15-9) advances to play Lake Washington in the quarterfinals at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
“There are 77 3A teams in the state,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “To be in the final eight is respectable. It’s a good memory for a lot of these kids, for sure. Just getting here is a boost of confidence.”
Hermiston had a seemingly comfortable 35-15 lead at the half, and led 42-29 after three quarters. At one point in the third quarter, the Bulldogs had a 23-point lead at 40-17.
The Hilanders came to life in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-7 with a couple of minutes to play.
Kelso pulled within 49-44 with an Evermore Kaiser basket with 1:37 left on the clock.
“Even when it got close, I didn't clinch too much,” Ego said. “We were controlling the game, more or less. If you aren’t focused, things can go sideways really fast.”
The Hilanders started fouling to get possession of the ball, but the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky stole the ball and scored in the waning seconds to put an exclamation point on the win.
“You don’t get extra points by winning by high margins,” Ego said. “Just playing the best basketball we can. We played 12 players. Everyone got a taste of it, which is good. Being here, this first year, will have value for this year and years to come.”
The Bulldogs forced 18 turnovers in the first half, and scored 20 points off turnovers during the game, but Ego said they will have to change up their defense for the Kangaroos.
“We were very disruptive, but I have a feeling our game will be much different tomorrow,” Ego said.
The Bulldogs won three loser-out games to reach the Elite 8, starting with a home victory over Peninsula in a play-in game. From there, Hermiston rallied for a 53-51 road win over Everett to reach the round of 16, and finished with the win over Kelso.
“When it’s crunch time, winning three loser-out games is big,” Ego said.
Freshman Izzy Simmons led Hermiston with 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals, while senior Katelyn Heideman added 12 points and three assists, and senior Bailey Young six points and eight rebounds. Pasena-Littlesky had four points to go along with four steals.
“Izzy she is a really good player,” Ego said. “The game comes to her pretty well and she doesn’t tend to force things.”
Kaiser led Kelso with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Lexi Grumbois added nine points
The Hilanders were without their top player — Utah State-bound Natalie Fraley — who suffered a knee injury in Kelso’s regional-round loss to Arlington.
