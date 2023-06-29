Hermiston's Clare Osmin, left, won the high lady varsity award with a 95 on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Class 1A Varsity of the USA Clay Target League State Championship. Allen Osmin was second in the men’s high varsity with a 98.
The Hermiston trap shooting team team won the Class 1A Varsity of the USA Clay Target League State Championship on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Hillsboro. The Bulldogs shot a 479 out of a possible 500.
Hermiston's Clare Osmin, left, won the high lady varsity award with a 95 on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Class 1A Varsity of the USA Clay Target League State Championship. Allen Osmin was second in the men’s high varsity with a 98.
HILLSBORO — The Hermiston High School trap shooting team took first place Saturday, June 24, in Hillsboro in Class 1A Varsity of the USA Clay Target League State Championship.
“They did fantastically,” Hermiston coach Derek Hamilton said. “There were a lot of good scores. They have been getting better and better. The numbers don’t lie. This victory was all about the kids and their hard work in the sport.”
